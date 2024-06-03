Harry Maguire likely to miss Euros opener against Serbia

Harry Maguire could be out for England’s opener against Serbia.

Marc Guehi is most likely to start for England in their Euro 2024 opener against Serbia at the Veltins Arena as Harry Maguire is doubtful.

Maguire, who is currently injured with a calf injury has been ruled out of the Three Lions’ friendly against Bosnia and is subsequently likely to miss the final warm up match versus Iceland on Friday.

If unavailable on Friday, this would mean that Maguire will not have played since April 27th, causing potential concern over match fitness.

Resultantly, this poses a huge opportunity to Crystal Palace defender Guehi, who is set to start alongside Lewis Dunk in the first warm up game.

Undoubtedly, an impressive performance will bolster his chances of starting the curtain-raiser at the home of Schalke 04 in Germany on Sunday June 16th.

At just 23, Guehi can potentially become a crucial part of Gareth Southgate’s plans, having previously only been capped 9 times at senior international level.

Marc Guehi seemingly in line to start for England next to Lewis Dunk against Bosnia and Herzegovina tonight at St James’ Park. pic.twitter.com/Z9nfw8ibLo — HLTCO (@HLTCO) June 3, 2024

In the 2023/24 Premier League season, he started 23 games for the Eagles in the Premier League whilst also featuring off the bench on numerous occasions.

Out with a knee problem from mid February to the end of April, he returned off the bench in late season victories against Manchester United & Wolves, before starting in an emphatic 5-0 win over Aston Villa in the season finale under new boss Oliver Glasner.

Additionally, Guehi has been consistently linked with a move away from Selhurst Park after stellar performances, with Man Utd reportedly interested & Arsenal ‘monitoring’ him.

