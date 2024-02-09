Search icon

Football

09th Feb 2024

Emi Martinez reveals secret penalty routine that won Argentina the World Cup

Callum Boyle

Emi Martinez

No wonder Lionel Messi thinks he’s the best ‘keeper in the world

Emiliano Martinez has opened up on the secret penalty routine that inspired Argentina to their first World Cup win since 1986.

Martinez was one of the key figures to the South American nation’s success in Qatar and turned up when they needed him most as they beat France on penalties in the final.

He was also the hero in the quarter final shoot-out win against the Netherlands and had previously guided Argentina to a win in the same fashion against Colombia in the 2021 edition of the Copa America.

Emi Martinez

As part of a partnership with Adidas and leading neuroscientists neuro11, Martinez revealed how he kept his cool in some of the biggest moments of his career.

“Penalty shootouts are one the most high-pressure moments of the game, but for me, I see it as an opportunity to channel that energy to my advantage,” he explained.

“When standing on the goal line, I try to maintain a clear mindset and stay focused. I allow my intuition to play a role, paying close attention to what the shooter is doing – their run up, their body shape – and use this to form my decision on what my next movement is.

“Following my session with adidas and neuro11, it was interesting to see data which proved that when the pressure is on, I am more in the zone and perform better– as it reinforced my own evaluation.”

Studies reveal how Martinez kept his cool

Emi Martinez

The tests revealed that Martinez was able to remain incredibly calm during high-pressure situations and was 90 per cent more in the optimal zone in those moments.

Furthermore, the studies showed Martinez was three times more effective at harnessing pressure to get into the optimal zone compared to the grassroots goalkeeper. 

Following his shootout heroics Martinez was hailed as a hero in his homeland while Lionel Messi claimed he was the best goalkeeper in the world.

Related links:

Topics:

2022 FIFA World Cup,Argentina,Emiliano Martinez,Football,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

PSG forced to leave Parc des Princes after Paris mayor refuses to sell to Qatari owners

Football

PSG forced to leave Parc des Princes after Paris mayor refuses to sell to Qatari owners

By Callum Boyle

Football’s plan to introduce blue card thrown into doubt

Blue cards

Football’s plan to introduce blue card thrown into doubt

By Callum Boyle

Man City reportedly ‘threaten Premier League with legal action’ over new sponsorship rules

Football

Man City reportedly ‘threaten Premier League with legal action’ over new sponsorship rules

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

FIFA issues statement on upcoming ‘blue card’ rule change

Football

FIFA issues statement on upcoming ‘blue card’ rule change

By Callum Boyle

Jesse Lingard’s new teammates ‘woke up a year younger’ in June

Football

Jesse Lingard’s new teammates ‘woke up a year younger’ in June

By Callum Boyle

Football to introduce blue cards in major refereeing shake up

Blue cards

Football to introduce blue cards in major refereeing shake up

By Callum Boyle

Brest defender produces potential ‘career-ending’ tackle on Kylian Mbappe

Football

Brest defender produces potential ‘career-ending’ tackle on Kylian Mbappe

By Callum Boyle

Teenager tragically dies after falling ill during football match

Football

Teenager tragically dies after falling ill during football match

By Callum Boyle

Thiago Silva’s wife apologises for ‘outburst’ against Chelsea

Belle Silva

Thiago Silva’s wife apologises for ‘outburst’ against Chelsea

By Callum Boyle

Ring doorbell owners fume over ‘scandalous’ price rise and warn others not to buy them

Ring doorbell owners fume over ‘scandalous’ price rise and warn others not to buy them

By Nina McLaughlin

‘Britain’s oldest twins’ aged 104 say secret to long life is a daily brandy

‘Britain’s oldest twins’ aged 104 say secret to long life is a daily brandy

By Nina McLaughlin

Dakota Johnson says filming The US Office finale was the ‘worst time’ of her life

dakota johnson

Dakota Johnson says filming The US Office finale was the ‘worst time’ of her life

By Stephen Porzio

UK Government responds after Kneecap claim they were blocked from funding for ‘p***** off Tories’

Arlene Foster

UK Government responds after Kneecap claim they were blocked from funding for ‘p***** off Tories’

By Stephen Porzio

Katie Hopkins to take over Karen’s Diner for one night in UK city

Katie Hopkins to take over Karen’s Diner for one night in UK city

By JOE

New Ted series viewers say is ‘better than Family Guy’ finally drops in the UK today

New Ted series viewers say is ‘better than Family Guy’ finally drops in the UK today

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Cristiano Ronaldo rubs Al Hilal scarf against crotch after Riyadh Cup defeat

Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo rubs Al Hilal scarf against crotch after Riyadh Cup defeat

By Callum Boyle

Barry Keoghan speaks about being banned from cinema as a teen on Hot Ones

Barry Keoghan speaks about being banned from cinema as a teen on Hot Ones

By Stephen Porzio

The Undertaker presents the Riyadh Season trophy for the game between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal

Football

The Undertaker presents the Riyadh Season trophy for the game between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal

By Nina McLaughlin

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 385

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 385

By Charlie Herbert

Christian Bale is building 12 foster homes that aim to keep siblings in the care system together

Christian Bale is building 12 foster homes that aim to keep siblings in the care system together

By Nina McLaughlin

FIFA issues statement on upcoming ‘blue card’ rule change

Football

FIFA issues statement on upcoming ‘blue card’ rule change

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories