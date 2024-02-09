Search icon

Football

09th Feb 2024

FIFA issues statement on upcoming ‘blue card’ rule change

Callum Boyle

Sin bins

News of the new blue card surfaced on Thursday

FIFA has responded to the “incorrect and premature” reports about how the new blue card will be used.

On Thursday The Telegraph revealed that the International Football Association Board (Ifab) had opted to introduce a brand new blue card.

This will be the first time a new card has been introduced since the yellow and red cards at the 1970 World Cup.

FIFA play down reports of blue card changes

The news of the blue card sparked plenty of backlash amongst football fans however FIFA have been keen to stress that it will take a while before it is introduced to elite-level football.

A statement from the world governing body said: “FIFA wishes to clarify that reports of the so-called ‘blue card’ at elite levels of football are incorrect and premature.

“Any such trials, if implemented, should be limited to testing in a responsible manner at lower levels, a position that FIFA intends to reiterate when this agenda item is discussed at the IFAB AGM on 2 March.”

For now, the trials will be implemented at a lower level and if proved to be successful, blue cards and sin bins could be brought in to Premier League games.

What is a sin bin?

The dictionary definition states that a sin bin is: “an area off the field of play where a player who has committed a foul can be sent to sit for a specified period.”

It’s commonly used in sports such as hockey and rugby and allows officials to send off players for 10 minutes to give the team of that individual a numerical disadvantage for a brief period of the game.

Sin bins football

What could a sin bin be given for?

Sin bins will most likely be given for acts of dissent or tactical fouls. 

This may be when a player argues with a referee or commits a cynical foul that was deserves to be punished but isn’t enough to warrant a red card.

One example of when a sin bin would be awarded under the new rules was Giorgio Chiellini’s foul on Bukayo Saka in the Euro 2020 final.

Chiellini deliberately pulled on Saka’s shirt to stop him using his pace to get away from the veteran, potentially saving Italy from a goal threat.

Although it wasn’t bad enough to deserve a red, a sin bin would’ve been awarded, giving an Italy a one-man disadvantage for 10 minutes.

Sin bins football

Two blue cards in red game will officially be classed as a red card while one yellow and one blue will also warrant a sending off.

According to The Times, the Football Association will consider trialling them in the FA Cup and Women’s FA Cup next season.

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Sin bins,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Football’s plan to introduce blue card thrown into doubt

Blue cards

Football’s plan to introduce blue card thrown into doubt

By Callum Boyle

Man City reportedly ‘threaten Premier League with legal action’ over new sponsorship rules

Football

Man City reportedly ‘threaten Premier League with legal action’ over new sponsorship rules

By Callum Boyle

Emi Martinez reveals secret penalty routine that won Argentina the World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup

Emi Martinez reveals secret penalty routine that won Argentina the World Cup

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Jesse Lingard’s new teammates ‘woke up a year younger’ in June

Football

Jesse Lingard’s new teammates ‘woke up a year younger’ in June

By Callum Boyle

Football to introduce blue cards in major refereeing shake up

Blue cards

Football to introduce blue cards in major refereeing shake up

By Callum Boyle

Brest defender produces potential ‘career-ending’ tackle on Kylian Mbappe

Football

Brest defender produces potential ‘career-ending’ tackle on Kylian Mbappe

By Callum Boyle

Teenager tragically dies after falling ill during football match

Football

Teenager tragically dies after falling ill during football match

By Callum Boyle

Thiago Silva’s wife apologises for ‘outburst’ against Chelsea

Belle Silva

Thiago Silva’s wife apologises for ‘outburst’ against Chelsea

By Callum Boyle

Premier League to investigate Manchester City over controversial transfer

Manchester City

Premier League to investigate Manchester City over controversial transfer

By Charlie Herbert

Ring doorbell owners fume over ‘scandalous’ price rise and warn others not to buy them

Ring doorbell owners fume over ‘scandalous’ price rise and warn others not to buy them

By Nina McLaughlin

‘Britain’s oldest twins’ aged 104 say secret to long life is a daily brandy

‘Britain’s oldest twins’ aged 104 say secret to long life is a daily brandy

By Nina McLaughlin

Dakota Johnson says filming The US Office finale was the ‘worst time’ of her life

dakota johnson

Dakota Johnson says filming The US Office finale was the ‘worst time’ of her life

By Stephen Porzio

UK Government responds after Kneecap claim they were blocked from funding for ‘p***** off Tories’

Arlene Foster

UK Government responds after Kneecap claim they were blocked from funding for ‘p***** off Tories’

By Stephen Porzio

Katie Hopkins to take over Karen’s Diner for one night in UK city

Katie Hopkins to take over Karen’s Diner for one night in UK city

By JOE

New Ted series viewers say is ‘better than Family Guy’ finally drops in the UK today

New Ted series viewers say is ‘better than Family Guy’ finally drops in the UK today

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Cristiano Ronaldo rubs Al Hilal scarf against crotch after Riyadh Cup defeat

Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo rubs Al Hilal scarf against crotch after Riyadh Cup defeat

By Callum Boyle

Barry Keoghan speaks about being banned from cinema as a teen on Hot Ones

Barry Keoghan speaks about being banned from cinema as a teen on Hot Ones

By Stephen Porzio

The Undertaker presents the Riyadh Season trophy for the game between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal

Football

The Undertaker presents the Riyadh Season trophy for the game between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal

By Nina McLaughlin

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 385

general knowledge

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 385

By Charlie Herbert

Christian Bale is building 12 foster homes that aim to keep siblings in the care system together

Christian Bale is building 12 foster homes that aim to keep siblings in the care system together

By Nina McLaughlin

PlayStation drops tons of critically acclaimed games for next to nothing

PlayStation

PlayStation drops tons of critically acclaimed games for next to nothing

By Simon Kelly

Load more stories