Chinese fans storm hotel after Al Nassr friendly cancelled

Cristiano Ronaldo was forced to release a statement after several Chinese supporters stormed a hotel after friendlies with Shanghai Shenhua and Zhejiang were cancelled.

Al Nassr had made the trip as part of their preparations to return from the winter break and were set to face off against the Chinese opposition until Ronaldo picked up an injury.

As a result of the 38-year-old’s injury, they cancelled their two games due to be played on January 24 and January 28 but will remain in Shenzen to complete their game.

The news of the postponements sparked outrage among locals, with videos online showing footage of a number of people storming the hotel that the Al Nassr team were staying in.

It caused so much fury that Ronaldo was forced to hold a press conference in which he apologised for not being able to play and promised to return.

He said: “I love this country [China], I love to be here, I love to be here with you guys, and I want to play for you.

“So, don’t be sad, because I am sad too. I’ve been coming to China since 2003, 2004. I feel at home here, it’s my second home.

“As you can see I am sad. I know you are sad too, the people that love Cristiano.

“We won’t cancel the game, we have postponed it. We want to be back here in your country. We will be back. “Unfortunately I have some problem, but this is part of football, it is part of my life. But I am here, I’m here with the fans and the Chinese people.

“I hope you understand the circumstances of a football player. We will continue our pre-season and we need you on our side.”

One official confirmed that all fans who had tickets would be reimbursed.

