Ex-Arsenal prospect in coma after head collision with wall during match

Chichester City FC striker, Billy Vigar, is currently in an induced coma at a London hospital, following an accident during their Isthmian premier division match at Wingate and Finchley on Saturday.

According to Sussex World, the injury occurred when the 22-year-old clashed with a concrete wall, just after 10 minutes had been played, while trying to keep the ball in play.

An ambulance and air ambulance arrived, before the player was flown to London and the match rightly abandoned.

Wingate & Finchley said: “Everyone at Wingate & Finchley continues to keep Billy, his loved ones and all at Chichester City in our thoughts. Wishing him strength on the fight to recovery.”

Vigar joined Arsenal at 14 and was on their books for seven years, working his way up to the U21s, while also having a stint with Derby County U21s.

After failing to make the senior side, he moved to Hastings, before ending up with Chichester this summer.

Billy received a significant brain injury and is currently in an induced coma in intensive care receiving the best possible treatment. It is too early to say what the outcome will be and even if things go well,there will be a long road to recovery — Chichester City FC (@ChiCityFC) September 22, 2025

The dangers of concrete walls surrounding pitches have been flagged by other clubs, with Corsham Town removing the wall surrounding their pitch, and replacing it with a mesh fence.

This came after a Bath City player had seriously injured themselves at their own ground.