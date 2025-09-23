Search icon

Football

23rd Sep 2025

Ex-Arsenal prospect in coma after head collision with wall during match

Colmán Stanley

Wishing him a speedy recovery.

Chichester City FC striker, Billy Vigar, is currently in an induced coma at a London hospital, following an accident during their Isthmian premier division match at Wingate and Finchley on Saturday.

On social media, Chister said: “Billy received a significant brain injury and is currently in an induced coma in intensive care receiving the best possible treatment.

“It is too early to say what the outcome will be and even if things go well, there will be a long road to recovery.”

According to Sussex World, the injury occurred when the 22-year-old clashed with a concrete wall, just after 10 minutes had been played, while trying to keep the ball in play.

An ambulance and air ambulance arrived, before the player was flown to London and the match rightly abandoned.

Wingate & Finchley said: “Everyone at Wingate & Finchley continues to keep Billy, his loved ones and all at Chichester City in our thoughts. Wishing him strength on the fight to recovery.”

Vigar joined Arsenal at 14 and was on their books for seven years, working his way up to the U21s, while also having a stint with Derby County U21s.

After failing to make the senior side, he moved to Hastings, before ending up with Chichester this summer.

The dangers of concrete walls surrounding pitches have been flagged by other clubs, with Corsham Town removing the wall surrounding their pitch, and replacing it with a mesh fence.

This came after a Bath City player had seriously injured themselves at their own ground.

Topics:

Arsenal

RELATED ARTICLES

Viktor Gyokeres ‘summoned to court as a witness for trial in Sweden’

Arsenal

Viktor Gyokeres ‘summoned to court as a witness for trial in Sweden’

By Sammi Minion

QUIZ: Name these 2010s Arsenal and Liverpool players ahead of their Premier League clash

Arsenal

QUIZ: Name these 2010s Arsenal and Liverpool players ahead of their Premier League clash

By Sammi Minion

QUIZ: Name these Man Utd and Arsenal 2000s players

Arsenal

QUIZ: Name these Man Utd and Arsenal 2000s players

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Spanish press reporting ‘major shock’ in Ballon d’Or tonight

Spanish press reporting ‘major shock’ in Ballon d’Or tonight

By JOE

Eric Cantona slams UEFA and FIFA over Israel stance in powerful speech

Eric Cantona

Eric Cantona slams UEFA and FIFA over Israel stance in powerful speech

By SportsJOE

Betfair Champions League Offer: Get enhanced 50/1 odds for any goal to be scored during Liverpool v Atletico Madrid 

Atletico Madrid

Betfair Champions League Offer: Get enhanced 50/1 odds for any goal to be scored during Liverpool v Atletico Madrid 

By JOE

The Champions League return: Follow all the action in our live hub

The Champions League return: Follow all the action in our live hub

By JOE

Sky Bet Champions League Offer: Get a £10 Free Bet for every Liverpool Shot on Target against Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid

Sky Bet Champions League Offer: Get a £10 Free Bet for every Liverpool Shot on Target against Atletico Madrid

By JOE

Ruben Amorim ‘could be offered way out’ of Man Utd as European giants consider move

Ruben Amorim ‘could be offered way out’ of Man Utd as European giants consider move

By Jacob Entwistle

Supermarket set to close all stores in UK

Amazon

Supermarket set to close all stores in UK

By Harry Warner

Hugely popular headphones with ‘multi-sensory bass’ have price slashed by 43%

Affiliate

Hugely popular headphones with ‘multi-sensory bass’ have price slashed by 43%

By Stephen Porzio

Donald Trump attacks Sadiq Khan and says London wants to adopt Sharia law

Donald Trump

Donald Trump attacks Sadiq Khan and says London wants to adopt Sharia law

By Harry Warner

The most laughable moments from Trump’s nonsensical UN address

Donald Trump

The most laughable moments from Trump’s nonsensical UN address

By Charlie Herbert

Charlie Sheen once took so much cocaine the Mexican cartel had to cut him off

Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen once took so much cocaine the Mexican cartel had to cut him off

By Ava Keady

How to get Iron Maiden tickets including presale for Knebworth Park

Affiliate

How to get Iron Maiden tickets including presale for Knebworth Park

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

NFL star Rudi Johnson dies aged 45

News

NFL star Rudi Johnson dies aged 45

By Harry Warner

Raye ticket prices revealed for her UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Raye ticket prices revealed for her UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Putin is preparing for war with NATO, experts warn

NATO

Putin is preparing for war with NATO, experts warn

By Nina McLaughlin

Lamine Yamal has spoken out for the first time since losing the Ballon d’Or to Ousmane Dembele

Ballon d'Or

Lamine Yamal has spoken out for the first time since losing the Ballon d’Or to Ousmane Dembele

By Sammi Minion

Woman shares ‘life saver’ hack that stops your windscreen freezing overnight

Affiliate

Woman shares ‘life saver’ hack that stops your windscreen freezing overnight

By JOE

Secret Service ‘dismantles imminent threat’ before Trump speech in New York

America

Secret Service ‘dismantles imminent threat’ before Trump speech in New York

By Harry Warner

Load more stories