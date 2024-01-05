Ange Postecoglou shuts down Spurs trophy question with clever response

It’s impossible not to love him

Ange Postecoglou had the perfect response for a reporter when he was asked if he could picture himself winning trophies.

Tottenham haven’t won a major piece of silverware since 2008 and Postecoglou has arrived with the task of rejuvenating the side and making them capable of challenging for trophies on a consistent basis once again.

After being knocked out of the Carabao Cup in the second round as well as sitting fifth place – six points off leaders Liverpool after 20 games – the FA Cup could be their best opportunity.

In his time as a manager the Australian has been extremely successful, winning silverware in Scotland, Australia and Japan, as well as an Asian Cup win on the international stage in 2015.

Asked if he pictures himself with silverware. the 58-year-old cooly responded: “I’ve got real pictures, mate. There’s quite a few of them mate. No I just look at the ones I’ve got mate.”

When the journalist said Postecoglou was “lucky” to be able to do that, he added: “No I’ve earned them, I’m not lucky!”.

Postecoglou also has three Manager of the Month awards to his name.

At the start of the season, the Spurs boss was asked about the club’s 16 years without a trophy and he jokingly replied: “You’ve painted a pretty bleak picture. I was excited about this role!

“But to be fair, that’s why I’m here. That’s what I love about it, all those things that are not here. And that’s what I want to bring. I want to bring success, bring European football. I want this club to be where it deserves to be.”

