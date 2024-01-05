Search icon

Football

05th Jan 2024

Sunderland release statement after stadium is redecorated with Newcastle banners

Callum Boyle

Sunderland Newcastle

Right on the eve of the first Tyne-Wear derby since 2016

Sunderland have apologised to their fans after they allowed sections of the Stadium of Light to be redecorated in the colours of Newcastle United.

Saturday will be the first Tyne-Wear derby since 2016 when the two teams meet in the third round of the FA Cup.

Tensions are high between both sets of supporters given that the dynamic between the two has changed.

Although only a league apart, Newcastle are the richest club in the world however they haven’t beaten Sunderland since 2011 and bragging rights for whoever wins will be at an all-time high.

But Sunderland have shot themselves in the foot after pictures of the revamped £600 corporate area were leaked online.

The club allowed Newcastle fans to decorate it as they wished, leading to some major alterations.

Among the messages displayed were: “Keep the black and white flying high,” a mockery of Sunderland’s “Keep the red flag flying high” anthem.

Mackem greeting ‘Ha’way’ was also crossed out for the Geordie greeting of ‘Ho’way’.

There was even a “cheer up” sign which is in reference to a chant sung at ex-Sunderland boss Peter Reid, which goes: “Cheer up Peter Reid, oh what can it mean to a sad Mackem b*****d and a s**t football team.”

Understandably, there was uproar among the Sunderland fanbase and the club have released a statement to apologise for the “serious error in judgement”.

It said: “Sunderland AFC acknowledges that a serious error in judgement was made in relation to Black Cats Bar earlier this afternoon.

“We apologise to our fans for the understandable concern they have fairly voiced in response and this sentiment is shared by the Club’s Ownership Group and Board of Directors, who have requested an immediate review is undertaken to determine how this process unfolded.

“A direct decision has also been taken by the Ownership Group and Board of Directors to return the space to its original state and we once again apologise to our supporters that this was not addressed sooner.”

