Search icon

Football

23rd Jun 2024

Alan Hansen discharged from hospital

Callum Boyle

Alan Hansen

Brilliant news

Alan Hansen has been discharged from hospital, Liverpool have confirmed.

The legendary defender was admitted to hospital earlier this month and was described as being “seriously ill”.

His former teammate Graeme Souness provided an update this week, revealing that “he sounded fabulous” and hoped that the 69-year-old would make a full recovery.

Thankfully, on Sunday, the good news came through and Liverpool revealed that their legendary player had been discharged.

They said: “Alan has been discharged from hospital today to continue his recovery at home.

“Alan, Janet, Adam, Lucy and family would like to thank everybody for their wonderful messages of love and support. It has been overwhelming and has helped enormously.”

Hansen established himself as Liverpool legend

Hansen started his career with Sauchie in Scotland before moving on to play for Partick Thistle in 1973. 

He then joined Liverpool in 1977 and would go on to make 614 appearances for the Merseyside outfit, returning 14 goals and 19 assists before retiring in 1991. 

Alan Hansen

After finishing his playing days Hansen then worked as a pundit on the BBC for almost 20 years.

Related links:

Topics:

Alan Hansen,Football,Liverpool,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Why both Euro 2024 matches will be on at the same time tonight

euro 2024

Why both Euro 2024 matches will be on at the same time tonight

By Harry Warner

Spain could break German employment law if Lamine Yamal features again at Euro 2024

Football

Spain could break German employment law if Lamine Yamal features again at Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Arsenal linked with Eberechi Eze as Palace star says it’s his dream to play for boyhood club

Arsenal

Arsenal linked with Eberechi Eze as Palace star says it’s his dream to play for boyhood club

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Ruud van Nistelrooy approached for role at Man Utd in potential Burnley snub

Burnley

Ruud van Nistelrooy approached for role at Man Utd in potential Burnley snub

By Harry Warner

Football hacker Rui Pinto claims he will release proof of Man City breaching FFP rules

FFP

Football hacker Rui Pinto claims he will release proof of Man City breaching FFP rules

By Harry Warner

How to watch Scotland vs Hungary tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

euro 2024

How to watch Scotland vs Hungary tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

By Harry Warner

Euro 2024 Day 10: All the major action and talking points

euro 2024

Euro 2024 Day 10: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

Premier League referee relegated from UEFA list

Craig Pawson

Premier League referee relegated from UEFA list

By Callum Boyle

Sir Jim Ratcliffe left ‘fuming’ by Erik ten Hag’s Man United comments during Dutch TV appearance

Erik Ten Hag

Sir Jim Ratcliffe left ‘fuming’ by Erik ten Hag’s Man United comments during Dutch TV appearance

By Ryan Price

Europe’s ‘cheapest city for beer’ where pints cost five times less than UK average

Beer

Europe’s ‘cheapest city for beer’ where pints cost five times less than UK average

By Charlie Herbert

‘I want to give my son a gender neutral name, but people are saying that he will resent it in the future’

Baby

‘I want to give my son a gender neutral name, but people are saying that he will resent it in the future’

By Ryan Price

Seaside town with ‘rowdy’ reputation named UK’s friendliest destination

Blackpool

Seaside town with ‘rowdy’ reputation named UK’s friendliest destination

By Ryan Price

National Lottery winner ‘wants to go back on benefits’ after spending £80k winnings in weeks

Lottery

National Lottery winner ‘wants to go back on benefits’ after spending £80k winnings in weeks

By Charlie Herbert

Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lynhurst’s relationship has ‘rapidly deteriorated’

David Jason

Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lynhurst’s relationship has ‘rapidly deteriorated’

By Nina McLaughlin

Hospice nurse shares the one thing that ‘nearly everyone’ sees before they die

Death

Hospice nurse shares the one thing that ‘nearly everyone’ sees before they die

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Man spends £78 on shipping container – then sells to Elon Musk for over £600,000

Elon Musk

Man spends £78 on shipping container – then sells to Elon Musk for over £600,000

By JOE

Miller & Carter’s strict dress code that causes customers to be denied entry

Miller & Carter’s strict dress code that causes customers to be denied entry

By Joseph Loftus

Ruud van Nistelrooy approached for role at Man Utd in potential Burnley snub

Burnley

Ruud van Nistelrooy approached for role at Man Utd in potential Burnley snub

By Harry Warner

Andy Murray set to miss Wimbledon this summer

Andy Murray

Andy Murray set to miss Wimbledon this summer

By Nina McLaughlin

Risk of death warnings issued as UK set to reach temperatures of 30C

Heatwave

Risk of death warnings issued as UK set to reach temperatures of 30C

By Ryan Price

Viewers say new BBC police drama is ‘better than Happy Valley’

Blue Lights

Viewers say new BBC police drama is ‘better than Happy Valley’

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories