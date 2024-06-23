Alan Hansen discharged from hospital

Brilliant news

Alan Hansen has been discharged from hospital, Liverpool have confirmed.

The legendary defender was admitted to hospital earlier this month and was described as being “seriously ill”.

His former teammate Graeme Souness provided an update this week, revealing that “he sounded fabulous” and hoped that the 69-year-old would make a full recovery.

Thankfully, on Sunday, the good news came through and Liverpool revealed that their legendary player had been discharged.

They said: “Alan has been discharged from hospital today to continue his recovery at home.

“Alan, Janet, Adam, Lucy and family would like to thank everybody for their wonderful messages of love and support. It has been overwhelming and has helped enormously.”

Hansen established himself as Liverpool legend

Hansen started his career with Sauchie in Scotland before moving on to play for Partick Thistle in 1973.

He then joined Liverpool in 1977 and would go on to make 614 appearances for the Merseyside outfit, returning 14 goals and 19 assists before retiring in 1991.

After finishing his playing days Hansen then worked as a pundit on the BBC for almost 20 years.

