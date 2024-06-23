Search icon

Football

23rd Jun 2024

Ruud van Nistelrooy approached for role at Man Utd in potential Burnley snub

Harry Warner

Ruud van Nistelrooy

A big decision to make for the United legend

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been approached by Manchester United to become one of Erik ten Hag’s new members of staff.

This comes as Burnley are reportedly close to making the United legend their new manager after Vincent Kompany left for Bayern Munich.

Fabrizio Romano has said that the decision is now “up to van Nistelrooy as he’s also strong candidate to be new Burnley manager to replace Kompany.”

Van Nistelrooy took his first steps into senior management in 2022 when he took over PSV Eindhoven after spending a decade as an assistant coach and youth coach for the national team and PSV.

Related links:

However, after only one season as manager in Eindhoven, the ex-United striker stepped down with one match of the season remaining after winning the Johan Cruyff Shield and KNVB Cup, citing a lack of support.

The last week has seen the Dutchman enter talks with Burnley in a potential return to management.

However, it is now apparent that Manchester United manager and fellow country man, Erik ten Hag, appreciates van Nistelrooy and would like to acquire his services at Old Trafford.

The offer could be tempting for the former Netherlands striker who is a legend at United, scoring 150 goals in 219 games during a five-year stint in Manchester.

Ultimately the decision will come down to whether van Nistelrooy wants to pursue a career in management or as backroom staff.

Topics:

Burnley,Football,Manchester United,News,PSV Eindhoven,Ruud van Nistelrooy,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Man City may face more than 115 charges after new claim emerges

Football

Man City may face more than 115 charges after new claim emerges

By Callum Boyle

Woman wins millions after suing mum’s GP for allowing her to be born

GP

Woman wins millions after suing mum’s GP for allowing her to be born

By Ryan Price

Seaside town with ‘rowdy’ reputation named UK’s friendliest destination

Blackpool

Seaside town with ‘rowdy’ reputation named UK’s friendliest destination

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Spain could break German employment law if Lamine Yamal features again at Euro 2024

Football

Spain could break German employment law if Lamine Yamal features again at Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Arsenal linked with Eberechi Eze as Palace star says it’s his dream to play for boyhood club

Arsenal

Arsenal linked with Eberechi Eze as Palace star says it’s his dream to play for boyhood club

By Harry Warner

Alan Hansen discharged from hospital

Alan Hansen

Alan Hansen discharged from hospital

By Callum Boyle

Football hacker Rui Pinto claims he will release proof of Man City breaching FFP rules

FFP

Football hacker Rui Pinto claims he will release proof of Man City breaching FFP rules

By Harry Warner

How to watch Scotland vs Hungary tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

euro 2024

How to watch Scotland vs Hungary tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

By Harry Warner

Euro 2024 Day 10: All the major action and talking points

euro 2024

Euro 2024 Day 10: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

Antiques Roadshow guest refuses to sell statues she discovered in skip after specialist’s warning

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow guest refuses to sell statues she discovered in skip after specialist’s warning

By Ryan Price

Europe’s ‘cheapest city for beer’ where pints cost five times less than UK average

Beer

Europe’s ‘cheapest city for beer’ where pints cost five times less than UK average

By Charlie Herbert

‘I want to give my son a gender neutral name, but people are saying that he will resent it in the future’

Baby

‘I want to give my son a gender neutral name, but people are saying that he will resent it in the future’

By Ryan Price

Why both Euro 2024 matches will be on at the same time tonight

euro 2024

Why both Euro 2024 matches will be on at the same time tonight

By Harry Warner

Spain could break German employment law if Lamine Yamal features again at Euro 2024

Football

Spain could break German employment law if Lamine Yamal features again at Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

National Lottery winner ‘wants to go back on benefits’ after spending £80k winnings in weeks

Lottery

National Lottery winner ‘wants to go back on benefits’ after spending £80k winnings in weeks

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lynhurst’s relationship has ‘rapidly deteriorated’

David Jason

Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lynhurst’s relationship has ‘rapidly deteriorated’

By Nina McLaughlin

Arsenal linked with Eberechi Eze as Palace star says it’s his dream to play for boyhood club

Arsenal

Arsenal linked with Eberechi Eze as Palace star says it’s his dream to play for boyhood club

By Harry Warner

Hospice nurse shares the one thing that ‘nearly everyone’ sees before they die

Death

Hospice nurse shares the one thing that ‘nearly everyone’ sees before they die

By Ryan Price

Man spends £78 on shipping container – then sells to Elon Musk for over £600,000

Elon Musk

Man spends £78 on shipping container – then sells to Elon Musk for over £600,000

By JOE

Alan Hansen discharged from hospital

Alan Hansen

Alan Hansen discharged from hospital

By Callum Boyle

Miller & Carter’s strict dress code that causes customers to be denied entry

Miller & Carter’s strict dress code that causes customers to be denied entry

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories