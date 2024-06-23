Ruud van Nistelrooy approached for role at Man Utd in potential Burnley snub

A big decision to make for the United legend

Ruud van Nistelrooy has been approached by Manchester United to become one of Erik ten Hag’s new members of staff.

This comes as Burnley are reportedly close to making the United legend their new manager after Vincent Kompany left for Bayern Munich.

Fabrizio Romano has said that the decision is now “up to van Nistelrooy as he’s also strong candidate to be new Burnley manager to replace Kompany.”

Van Nistelrooy took his first steps into senior management in 2022 when he took over PSV Eindhoven after spending a decade as an assistant coach and youth coach for the national team and PSV.

However, after only one season as manager in Eindhoven, the ex-United striker stepped down with one match of the season remaining after winning the Johan Cruyff Shield and KNVB Cup, citing a lack of support.

The last week has seen the Dutchman enter talks with Burnley in a potential return to management.

However, it is now apparent that Manchester United manager and fellow country man, Erik ten Hag, appreciates van Nistelrooy and would like to acquire his services at Old Trafford.

The offer could be tempting for the former Netherlands striker who is a legend at United, scoring 150 goals in 219 games during a five-year stint in Manchester.

Ultimately the decision will come down to whether van Nistelrooy wants to pursue a career in management or as backroom staff.