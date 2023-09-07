Search icon

Football

07th Sep 2023

Fans demand DNA test for Ronaldinho lookalike

JOE

Ronaldinho

A South African women’s player has caused fans to call for a DNA test due to her uncanny resemblance to footballing legend, Ronaldinho.

Miche Minnies, 21, plays for Mamelodi Sundowns has gone viral on social media after a video of her playing football led to fans making a comparison between her and Ronaldinho.

Photos of the two have been posted side by side with the comparisons growing even more given that Minnies plays in a yellow kit for Sundowns.

Minnies is one of the most talented players in South Africa and scored 23 goals in all competitions to help her side Super League title as well as reach the finals of the COSAFA Cup qualifiers and the CAF Women’s Champions League.

Fans on social media reacted to the photos, with one fan saying: “This is Miche Minnies, South African winger who plays for Mamelodi Sundowns. Ronaldinho needs to explain to us something.”

A second said: “Ronaldinho has some explaining to do. Looks like he visited South Africa 20 years ago.”

Another wrote: “You’re telling me this is not Ronaldinho’s daughter??

“Is this Ronaldinho’s daughter?” asked another.

