Worrying scenes as Emma Raducanu’s Australian Open match stopped for medical check

The former US Open champion was driven to the brink by her Chinese opponent.

Emma Raducanu needed swift medical attention as her second round match at the Australian Open was halted.

China’s Yafan Wang won the first set 6-4 but Raducanu bounced straight back to claim the second, 6-4.

Wang responded to make an early break in the third set, and led 2-0, when the match was halted. Raducanu called for a trainer as she was feeling sick.

There was a heightened sense of drama on ‘1573 Arena’ court, in Melbourne, as medical assistance was needed. The 21-year-old had her blood pressure checked and was given a tablet before, a couple of minutes later, saying she could continue.

Raducanu is dealing with some type of physical issue in the third set of her match with Wang.



She’s getting her blood pressure checked.



Definitely not what you want to see after she missed all of last year due to health issues.



Hopefully it’s not serious. 🙏❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/GNH3JJV1Bd — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 18, 2024

Emma Raducanu receives treatment during a break in her round two singles match against Yafan Wang of China. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Wang offered Emma Raducanu a way back into the third set but the Brit could not force a break, despite being offered four chances. Both players were starting to fatigue as the match neared the three hour mark.

Wang led 5-3 and had a chance to close out the game, only for Raducanu to produce her best serving game of the set. That was as good as it go, though, as the Chinese star held serve to win the third set 6-4 and reach the third round of a major for the first time in her career.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek was close to getting eliminated, only to rally in the third set and defeat Danielle Collins.

Related links: