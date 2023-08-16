Fans demand Bank Holiday if Lionesses win World Cup

Rightly so

England fans have called for a Bank Holiday if Sarina Wingman’s side go on to win the women’s World Cup.

The Lionesses booked their place in the final after a 3-1 win against co-hosts Australia after goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo fought off a competitive Australia side.

Toone broke the deadlock shortly before the half time break after she was picked out by Russo, who showed excellent composure to control and pick out the Manchester United star, who unleashed a thunderous effort to find the top corner and score her first goal of the tournament.

The turn from Russo in the build up and the finish, just incredible 🎯 #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/MYN4bByvP2 — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) August 16, 2023

Sam Kerr then promptly replied with one of the goals of the tournament with a looping long-range effort however Hemp’s close range strike and Russo’s low-driven effort across the face of the goal booked their place in Sunday’s final against Spain.

Let’s hope Sam Kerr doesn’t do this again pic.twitter.com/3L4voKFeGZ — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) August 16, 2023

With the game an opportunity for the Lionesses to win their first ever World Cup and first one altogether since 1966, fans are demanding a Bank Holiday if they emerge victorious.

“Bank Holiday if we win Sunday then?” wrote one user.

A second posted: “Do we get an extra bank holiday if the #Lionesses clinch the #FIFAWWC?”

Another said: “If England win the Women’s World Cup, we should get a bank holiday to celebrate when they return home. If anything can get more people on board w/ women’s football, it’s a day off after winning the World Cup. (Should have had it when they won the Euro!) Come on, Lionesses!”

“Hopefully get some sort of Bank Holiday for this,” said a fourth.

One more to game until it hopefully comes home!

