Jurrien Timber to miss rest of the year through injury

A cruel, cruel blow for Timber

Jurrien Timber has confirmed that he will be out of action for an extended period of time through injury.

Timber was substituted early into the second half of Arsenal’s win against Nottingham Forest last weekend after going down, clutching his knee.

The former Ajax defender was making his Premier League debut after his £40m move from the Dutch giants however it appears that the full back won’t be returning to action until 2024 at the very earliest.

In a post on Instagram, Timber said: “Gutted to share my injury is more serious than expected, especially after the warm welcome I’ve received.

“I wanted to repay you on the pitch, which will not be possible for the forthcoming period. I’m blessed with a lot of great people around me, together we will do anything to get back as soon and strong as possible.

“For now I’ll be supporting our team from the stands of course. Thanks for making me feel at home in such a short period of time, see you at The Carpet.”

Oleksandr Zinchenko is the most likely candidate to replace the Dutch international in the left back position with Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares two of four players reportedly available for transfer at the Emirates Stadium.

Zinchenko was left out of the opening day XI but is now expected to start at Crystal Palace on Monday night.

