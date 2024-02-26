Cristiano Ronaldo under investigation after x-rated response to fans shouting Messi at him

Ronaldo could be in hot water

Cristiano Ronaldo could be investigated by Saudi officials after appearing to make an x-rated gestures towards a group of supporters.

Ronaldo’s Al Nassr side were up against Al-Shabab, who he scored against in the 21st minute from the penalty spot. Al Shabab then equalised just before half time through a penalty kick of their own thanks to former Atletico Madrid midfielder Yannick Carrasco.

Two goals from Talisca in the second half however ensured that Al Nassr were 3-2 winners on the night.

Ronaldo performs strange gesture to Al Shabab supporters

As is customary in Saudi Arabia, rival supporters tried to wind up Ronaldo by chanting the name of his long-time playing rival Lionel Messi.

After congratulating his teammates, Ronaldo then put his hand to his ear before making a gesture towards his crotch with the signal seemingly aimed at the supporters in attendance.

This isn’t the first time the 39-year-old has retaliated to jeers from opposition supporters and recently rubbed a scarf against his crotch after Al Nassr’s Riyadh Cup final defeat against Al Hilal.

Ronaldo could face punishment for behaviour

According to The Telegraph, Saudi newspaper Asharq al-Awsat said the national football federation (SAFF) have now opened an investigation into Ronaldo’s obscene gesture.

If deemed guilty, Ronaldo could face a punishment ranging from anything to a ban or substantial fine.

The Portugal international’s goal at the weekend means he now has 22 in 20 appearances but Al-Nassr remain four points behind the undefeated Al-Hilal in the league table.

