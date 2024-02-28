Search icon

28th Feb 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo summoned by Saudi Pro League chiefs to explain obscene gesture

Callum Boyle

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo could be in huge trouble

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been summoned by officials at the Saudi Pro League to explain the obscene gesture he performed during Al Nassr’s most recent game.

Ronaldo’s Al Nassr side were up against Al-Shabab, who he scored against in the 21st minute from the penalty spot. Al Shabab then equalised just before half time through a penalty kick of their own thanks to former Atletico Madrid midfielder Yannick Carrasco.

As is customary in Saudi Arabia, rival supporters tried to wind up Ronaldo by chanting the name of his long-time playing rival Lionel Messi.

After congratulating his teammates, Ronaldo then put his hand to his ear before making a gesture towards his crotch with the signal seemingly aimed at the supporters in attendance.

According to Al-Riyadiah via AS, the 39-year-old could face a two-game suspension as well as being handed a hefty fine for his behaviour but will first be given a chance to explain his way out of it, even if he is “on the ropes”.

This isn’t the first time Ronaldo has retaliated to jeers from opposition supporters and recently rubbed a scarf against his crotch after Al Nassr’s Riyadh Cup final defeat against Al Hilal.

If suspended Al Nassr will be dealt a huge blow in the title race as they try to close the gap to league leaders Al Hilal.

Even after winning their last seven games they still find themselves seven points behind Al Hilal, who are yet to lose a game this season.

