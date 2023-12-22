Search icon

Football

22nd Dec 2023

Clip reemerges of Mikel Arteta bringing speakers to training to prepare for Liverpool atmosphere

Callum Boyle

Mikel Arteta Arsenal

Iconic

An old clip of Mikel Arteta using speakers to generate a loud atmosphere while his Arsenal players trained to prepare them for their game against Liverpool has gone viral again.

Arsenal travel to Anfield on Saturday in a top of the table clash knowing that they will spend Christmas Day top of the Premier League if they can avoid defeat.

Flash back to two seasons ago though and the story was a different tale.

At the time of their 2021-2022 visit, the Gunners were two points behind Jurgen Klopp’s side in fifth as they attempted to secure a Champions League spot.

In order to prepare for the hostile atmosphere he was expecting, Arteta devised a plan.

As shown on the Amazon Prime ‘All or Nothing’ documentary, the Spaniard geed his players up with some words of encouragement, the Gunners boss asked for speakers to be brought out onto the training field. 

With the Liverpool anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ ringing around their training ground, Arteta said: “Boys, mentally we start to play the game now. We are at Anfield.

“Suddenly I could only see red shirts flying around. ‘The game was passing me by and I could not react. People must have been thinking ‘what is he doing?’

“And I’m like, ‘I cannot do it, physically, emotionally, I cannot cope because everything moves too fast.’ And I only had the feeling in my career once and it was at Anfield.”

The plan didn’t work out entirely given that Liverpool won on the day but Klopp will be hoping that the Anfield atmosphere is up to his standards after he accused those who attended the midweek Carabao Cup win against West Ham of being ‘flat’.

“We need Anfield on Saturday. Without Anfield, I would say – after they (Arsenal) didn’t play this week, they prepare for this game and anyone who knows a little bit about them, they will be prepared.

“If you really want, if it’s too much football in December, I don’t know. Sorry we have to play it as well. But if you are not in the right shape, give your ticket to somebody else.”

Related links:

Topics:

Arsenal,Football,Liverpool,Mikel Arteta,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Quiz: How well do you know those Boxing Day results from 1963?

#JOEFoortballQuiz

Quiz: How well do you know those Boxing Day results from 1963?

By Callum Boyle

Carlo Ancelotti backs European Super League idea

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti backs European Super League idea

By Callum Boyle

Man City banned from wearing FIFA champions badge vs Everton if they win Club World Cup

Club World Cup

Man City banned from wearing FIFA champions badge vs Everton if they win Club World Cup

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Nottingham Forest criticised for taking 39 minute round-trip flight to Blackpool

Football

Nottingham Forest criticised for taking 39 minute round-trip flight to Blackpool

By Callum Boyle

Arsenal suspend two coaches following bullying claims

Arsenal

Arsenal suspend two coaches following bullying claims

By Darragh Murphy

Leaked images show Arsenal are going back to classy 2005/06 style for next season

Arsenal

Leaked images show Arsenal are going back to classy 2005/06 style for next season

By Kyle Picknell

Arsène Wenger is returning to football at the start of 2019

Arsenal FC

Arsène Wenger is returning to football at the start of 2019

By Reuben Pinder

Kylian Mbappé makes revealing admission to Paul Pogba on France duty

Football

Kylian Mbappé makes revealing admission to Paul Pogba on France duty

By Callum Boyle

Ronald Koeman has spoken to Dutch star about potential Manchester United move

Jose Mourinho

Ronald Koeman has spoken to Dutch star about potential Manchester United move

By Darragh Murphy

Wham!’s Last Christmas reaches Christmas number one for the first time

Wham!’s Last Christmas reaches Christmas number one for the first time

By Nina McLaughlin

‘My bridesmaid named her baby after me without my permission – I’m furious’

‘My bridesmaid named her baby after me without my permission – I’m furious’

By Joseph Loftus

Andrew Tate not allowed to travel back to UK to visit ill mother

Andrew Tate not allowed to travel back to UK to visit ill mother

By Joseph Loftus

New bedroom trend ‘sploshing’ takes over the internet

Relationships

New bedroom trend ‘sploshing’ takes over the internet

By JOE

Incredible reason this man hasn’t put his arm down in 50 years

Religion

Incredible reason this man hasn’t put his arm down in 50 years

By Charlie Herbert

McDonald’s forced to close after customer ‘found crack pipe’ in their breakfast order

McDonald’s forced to close after customer ‘found crack pipe’ in their breakfast order

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Five Fantasy Premier League tips for gameweek six

Fantasy Football

Five Fantasy Premier League tips for gameweek six

By Reuben Pinder

Calculating the Murica levels of Dan Henderson’s amazing retirement party photo

Dan Henderson

Calculating the Murica levels of Dan Henderson’s amazing retirement party photo

By Ben Kiely

The key points from Trump and Biden’s first presidential debate

America

The key points from Trump and Biden’s first presidential debate

By Patrick McCarry

The FootballJOE Pub Quiz: Week 2

#joefridayquiz

The FootballJOE Pub Quiz: Week 2

By Simon Lloyd

Several police have been shot in Baton Rouge, ‘scene still active’ according to reports

America

Several police have been shot in Baton Rouge, ‘scene still active’ according to reports

By Carl Kinsella

Manchester City’s new ‘leaked’ home shirt is one of the boldest in years

Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City’s new ‘leaked’ home shirt is one of the boldest in years

By Simon Lloyd

Load more stories