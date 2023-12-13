Jamie Carragher reposts Gary Neville tweet immediately after Man United Champions League exit

Carragher loves to wind Neville up

Jamie Carragher couldn’t resist winding Gary Neville up by posting one of his old tweets on X following Manchester United’s Champions League exit.

United needed to beat Bayern Munich and hope that Copenhagen vs Galatasaray ended in a draw in order for them to qualify for the knockout stages.

That didn’t happen however as Kingsley Coman’s second half strike was the difference between the two sides.

Even if United had won it wouldn’t have been enough to reach the Champions League knockout stages as Copenhagen beat their Turkish counterparts.

Carragher and Neville have regularly had back and forth banter about United and Liverpool and that wasn’t going to stop as the former shared one of Neville’s old tweets written about the Reds that is now seemingly far more appropriate to associate with Erik ten Hag’s side.

Written in May, Neville said: “Klopp needs to rebuild an ageing squad but no CL is a lot of money lost and they don’t just need 1 or 2!”

After losing the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and James Milner in the summer, Klopp was forced to delve into the transfer market and overhaul the midfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo all arrived at Anfield in the summer and have hit the ground running, with Liverpool currently top of the Premier League.

Liverpool face Man United on Sunday as they look to extend their stay at the top.

Related links: