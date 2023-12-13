Search icon

Football

13th Dec 2023

Jamie Carragher reposts Gary Neville tweet immediately after Man United Champions League exit

Callum Boyle

Jamie Carragher Gary Neville

Carragher loves to wind Neville up

Jamie Carragher couldn’t resist winding Gary Neville up by posting one of his old tweets on X following Manchester United’s Champions League exit.

United needed to beat Bayern Munich and hope that Copenhagen vs Galatasaray ended in a draw in order for them to qualify for the knockout stages.

That didn’t happen however as Kingsley Coman’s second half strike was the difference between the two sides.

Even if United had won it wouldn’t have been enough to reach the Champions League knockout stages as Copenhagen beat their Turkish counterparts.

Carragher and Neville have regularly had back and forth banter about United and Liverpool and that wasn’t going to stop as the former shared one of Neville’s old tweets written about the Reds that is now seemingly far more appropriate to associate with Erik ten Hag’s side.

Written in May, Neville said: “Klopp needs to rebuild an ageing squad but no CL is a lot of money lost and they don’t just need 1 or 2!”

Jamie Carragher Gary Neville

After losing the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and James Milner in the summer, Klopp was forced to delve into the transfer market and overhaul the midfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo all arrived at Anfield in the summer and have hit the ground running, with Liverpool currently top of the Premier League.

Liverpool face Man United on Sunday as they look to extend their stay at the top.

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Gary Neville,Jamie Carragher,Liverpool,Manchester United,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Cristiano Ronaldo investing £30m in new football game to rival EA FC

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo investing £30m in new football game to rival EA FC

By Callum Boyle

Barcelona’s players have been ‘banned from showering’

Barcelona

Barcelona’s players have been ‘banned from showering’

By Callum Boyle

Quiz: Name every current club’s top scorer in Premier League history

#FootballJOEQuiz

Quiz: Name every current club’s top scorer in Premier League history

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Five Fantasy Premier League tips for Gameweek 24

Football

Five Fantasy Premier League tips for Gameweek 24

By Reuben Pinder

Aaron Ramsdale wore Arsenal away shirt against Newcastle

Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale wore Arsenal away shirt against Newcastle

By Callum Boyle

The man behind Harry the Hornet has resigned

Harry the Hornet

The man behind Harry the Hornet has resigned

By Simon Lloyd

Premier League to roll out ‘World Cup style’ added time to crack down on time wasting

Football

Premier League to roll out ‘World Cup style’ added time to crack down on time wasting

By Callum Boyle

WWE’s Rusev is a massive Real Madrid fan and has some brutal opinions on Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema

WWE’s Rusev is a massive Real Madrid fan and has some brutal opinions on Karim Benzema

By Wil Jones

Jordan Pickford accused of being at fault for Virgil van Dijk form

Football

Jordan Pickford accused of being at fault for Virgil van Dijk form

By Callum Boyle

‘Me and my husband don’t sleep in the same bed for a good reason’

‘Me and my husband don’t sleep in the same bed for a good reason’

By Joseph Loftus

‘Best friends’ who share husbands admit people get confused when they see them all kissing

‘Best friends’ who share husbands admit people get confused when they see them all kissing

By JOE

Florida joker demands ‘extra $1 million’ from Rockstar after dyeing hair purple like GTA 6 character

florida joker

Florida joker demands ‘extra $1 million’ from Rockstar after dyeing hair purple like GTA 6 character

By Charlie Herbert

Man who posted the most liked Instagram photo of all time said it was a ‘fluke’

Man who posted the most liked Instagram photo of all time said it was a ‘fluke’

By Joseph Loftus

Tom Cruise has a new girlfriend – and she might be even richer than he is

Tom Cruise has a new girlfriend – and she might be even richer than he is

By Nina McLaughlin

The Big Bang Theory star Kate Micucci reveals she has been diagnosed with lung cancer

The Big Bang Theory star Kate Micucci reveals she has been diagnosed with lung cancer

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Hundreds turn up to biggest gathering of Nigels as the name faces extinction

Funny

Hundreds turn up to biggest gathering of Nigels as the name faces extinction

By Jack Peat

Kurt Zouma’s brother charged by RSPCA following cat abuse video

Football

Kurt Zouma’s brother charged by RSPCA following cat abuse video

By Callum Boyle

VIDEO: Victor Valdes commits embarrassing howler for Standard Liege

Standard Liege

VIDEO: Victor Valdes commits embarrassing howler for Standard Liege

By Robert Redmond

Has Iago Aspas’ shocking corner finally been eclipsed?

Championship

Has Iago Aspas’ shocking corner finally been eclipsed?

By Simon Lloyd

Noel Gallagher reckons pornography on his phone will cost him a knighthood

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher reckons pornography on his phone will cost him a knighthood

By JOE

Schalke could sell LEC slot to ease their financial troubles

ESport

Schalke could sell LEC slot to ease their financial troubles

By Simon Lloyd

Load more stories