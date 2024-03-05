Real Madrid want to sign Phil Foden this summer

Will just be unfair at that point

Real Madrid want to strengthen their side even further by trying to sign Phil Foden this summer.

Foden has been nothing short of exceptional this season and scored a brace in the 3-1 win against Manchester United on Sunday to take his tally to 18 goals and 10 assists in 40 appearances.

His club form has been that good that Pep Guardiola even suggested that the 23-year-old is the best player in the Premier League right now.

“Right now, he is the best (in the league),” Guardiola said. “To be world class you have to win games. He’s winning games. Always he scored goals but now he’s winning games. When you do this you reach another level as a player.

“He is the player of the season. With all respect for the incredible players but no-one has been so decisive for us as him this season.”

Foden identified as the next Galacticos signing

There aren’t many clubs who could prize Foden away from the all-powerful Manchester City, in fact, there’s probably only one and that’s Real Madrid.

According to Defensa Central, Los Blancos will work on an attempt to create a deal that will see the England international make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

Madrid’s chief scout Juni Calafat believes that the 23-year-old can be the next Galactico but any move won’t come cheap given that Foden’s contract doesn’t expire until 2027.

Foden has say on move

The idea of playing for Real Madrid is an attractive proposition for any player in the world but back in December, Foden said it was hard to see himself anywhere else other than Manchester City for the rest of his career.

He told the club’s media team: “No, honestly, I just always see myself as a City player.

“I always just thought if I work hard enough and I know what my ability is about, I can push in the team and over time I started getting more minutes and now I’m probably getting the most minutes I’ve had this year.

“So yeah, I’ve worked really hard for it and it’s thanks to the manager also for trusting me, so I have him to thank for that and keeping me around.”

If he were to change his mind and make the move to Spain he would link up with fellow England international Jude Bellingham and may even line up alongside Kylian Mbappe if he completes his move.

