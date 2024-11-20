Mike Tyson offered £200k adult film deal following Jake Paul fight

‘This offer is the perfect way to still get in front of people and perform in a different, less strenuous way’

Mike Tyson has been offered a $250,000 (£200k) deal with an adult film company following a cheeky moment during the coverage of his fight against Jake Paul.

On Friday night, Tyson was comprehensively beaten by the YouTuber-cum-boxer in Texas. Whilst Iron Mike’s boxing performance was forgettable, there was one shot from the boxer that was probably a bit more memorable for fans.

During a backstage interview with his on Amir, Netflix cameras caught a full view of Tyson’s bare backside as he turned away from the camera.

And this has given one porn site, called CamSoda, a bright idea.

The company’s vice president Daryn Parker has offered Tyson a huge $250,000 for him to simply show his bum to the world on a live webcam for one hour.

Mike Tyson bared all during the build-up to his fight with Jake Paul (Netflix)

In a letter to the former heavyweight champion of the world, he said: “Now. I understand this offer may be a far cry from what you just raked in from the fight, but let’s face it — maybe it’s time to hang up the gloves.

“I think this offer is the perfect way to still get in front of people and perform in a different, less strenuous way. Plus, you don’t have to worry about anyone biting or going after your ears.”

Speaking to TMZ, Parker said: “If it was up to me, I’d award you for what everyone else saw, your talent below the belt. As a lover of crotch-centric activities, I’d love to offer you up to $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show, in which you show off your goods, minus the crossbar, of course.”

This isn’t the first time CamSoda have reached out to a famous athlete with an offer of work.

During the Paris Olympics, the site offered the same amount of money to pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati, who went viral after he clipped the pole vault bar with his manhood.

Parker said he was willing to pay the French athlete $250,000 for him to do a 60-minute webcam show in which he ‘shows off his goods.’