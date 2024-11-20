Search icon

Boxing

20th Nov 2024

Mike Tyson offered £200k adult film deal following Jake Paul fight

Charlie Herbert

mike tyson offered $250,000 by adult film company CamSoda

‘This offer is the perfect way to still get in front of people and perform in a different, less strenuous way’

Mike Tyson has been offered a $250,000 (£200k) deal with an adult film company following a cheeky moment during the coverage of his fight against Jake Paul.

On Friday night, Tyson was comprehensively beaten by the YouTuber-cum-boxer in Texas. Whilst Iron Mike’s boxing performance was forgettable, there was one shot from the boxer that was probably a bit more memorable for fans.

During a backstage interview with his on Amir, Netflix cameras caught a full view of Tyson’s bare backside as he turned away from the camera.

And this has given one porn site, called CamSoda, a bright idea.

The company’s vice president Daryn Parker has offered Tyson a huge $250,000 for him to simply show his bum to the world on a live webcam for one hour.

Mike Tyson bared all during the build-up to his fight with Jake Paul (Netflix)

In a letter to the former heavyweight champion of the world, he said: “Now. I understand this offer may be a far cry from what you just raked in from the fight, but let’s face it — maybe it’s time to hang up the gloves.

“I think this offer is the perfect way to still get in front of people and perform in a different, less strenuous way. Plus, you don’t have to worry about anyone biting or going after your ears.”

Speaking to TMZ, Parker said: “If it was up to me, I’d award you for what everyone else saw, your talent below the belt. As a lover of crotch-centric activities, I’d love to offer you up to $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show, in which you show off your goods, minus the crossbar, of course.”

This isn’t the first time CamSoda have reached out to a famous athlete with an offer of work.

During the Paris Olympics, the site offered the same amount of money to pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati, who went viral after he clipped the pole vault bar with his manhood.

Parker said he was willing to pay the French athlete $250,000 for him to do a 60-minute webcam show in which he ‘shows off his goods.’

Related links:

Topics:

Mike Tyson,mike tyson vs Jake Paul,Porn

RELATED ARTICLES

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: Follow the action in our blog

Boxing

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: Follow the action in our blog

By JOE

Mattel apologises for putting porn URL on Ariana Grande Wicked dolls

Film

Mattel apologises for putting porn URL on Ariana Grande Wicked dolls

By Charlie Herbert

Mike Tyson ‘threw up blood and defecated tar’ before cancelling Jake Paul fight

Jake Paul

Mike Tyson ‘threw up blood and defecated tar’ before cancelling Jake Paul fight

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Conor McGregor ‘retires’ from fighting

Conor McGregor ‘retires’ from fighting

By JOE

Tyson Fury has revealed his wife Paris suffered a miscarriage the day before he fought Usyk

Tyson Fury has revealed his wife Paris suffered a miscarriage the day before he fought Usyk

By JOE

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: Follow the world heavyweight title fight in our live hub

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois: Follow the world heavyweight title fight in our live hub

By Ryan Price

JK Rowling speaks out after boxer abandoned fight against opponent who failed gender test

Boxing

JK Rowling speaks out after boxer abandoned fight against opponent who failed gender test

By Harry Warner

Olympic boxer walks out of fight after 46 seconds against rival who previously failed gender test

Boxing

Olympic boxer walks out of fight after 46 seconds against rival who previously failed gender test

By Zoe Hodges

JK Rowling slams Olympics for letting boxers who failed gender tests to compete

Boxing

JK Rowling slams Olympics for letting boxers who failed gender tests to compete

By Zoe Hodges

First trailer released for new Jacob Rees-Mogg reality TV show

First trailer released for new Jacob Rees-Mogg reality TV show

By Zoe Hodges

UK’s most expensive cup of coffee costs a whopping £272

Coffee

UK’s most expensive cup of coffee costs a whopping £272

By Harry Warner

The house from Home Alone is up for sale

America

The house from Home Alone is up for sale

By Kat O'Connor

Commentator forced to apologise to Lioness Ella Toone after controversial on-air comments

Ella Toone

Commentator forced to apologise to Lioness Ella Toone after controversial on-air comments

By Zoe Hodges

Baileys launches new chocolate flavour just in time for Christmas

Baileys

Baileys launches new chocolate flavour just in time for Christmas

By Nina McLaughlin

Ukraine fires UK-made-long-range missiles into Russia for first time

News

Ukraine fires UK-made-long-range missiles into Russia for first time

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

One of Martin Scorsese’s best thrillers to get TV treatment with Oscar-winning star

thrillers

One of Martin Scorsese’s best thrillers to get TV treatment with Oscar-winning star

By Stephen Porzio

A modern classic thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A modern classic thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Disney+ has just added a must-see new Irish thriller series

Disney+

Disney+ has just added a must-see new Irish thriller series

By Stephen Porzio

Mike Myers says he wants to make another Austin Powers movie

Austin Powers

Mike Myers says he wants to make another Austin Powers movie

By Charlie Herbert

One Direction attend Liam Payne’s funeral

News

One Direction attend Liam Payne’s funeral

By Harry Warner

Viewers say Netflix drama is ‘best thing they’ve seen all year’

Netflix

Viewers say Netflix drama is ‘best thing they’ve seen all year’

By Zoe Hodges

Load more stories