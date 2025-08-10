Search icon

Boxing

10th Aug 2025

Second boxer from same event dies from brain injuries

Dan Seddon

In a devastating turn of events, two Japanese boxers have lost their lives after competing on the same card at Tokyo's Korahuen Hall.

Rest in peace Shigetoshi Kotari and Hiromasa Urakawa

Per talkSPORT, both professional pugilists underwent operations for bleeds on the brain after stepping out of the ring last week.

Shigetoshi Kotari, who passed away on Friday, August 8, drew against his opponent Yamato Hato, while Hiromasa Urakawa, who died yesterday (August 9), was knocked out by Yoji Sato in an Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) super-featherweight championship clash.

World Boxing Council (WBC) president Mauricio Sulaiman responded to this troubling news in a statement.

“Deeply sorry for this loss, a ring accident which makes all of us go back to continue research to find ways to make boxing safer and implement prevention programmes. Our deepest sympathy and condolences for his family and the boxing community in Japan,” it read.

An empty boxing ring with a crowd of people waiting in anticipation (Adobe Stock/EJManzaneque)

The World Boxing Organisation (WBO) also paid tribute to the two sportsmen, saying it “mourns the passing of Japanese boxer Hiromasa Urakawa, who tragically succumbed to injuries sustained during his fight against Yoji Saito.

“This heartbreaking news comes just days after the passing of Shigetoshi Kotari, who died from injuries suffered in his fight on the same card. We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends and the Japanese boxing community during this incredibly difficult time.”

As a result of this double tragedy, the Japan Boxing Commission has reduced its title fights to 10 rounds from 12.

The deaths of Kotari and Urakawa follow that of Irish fighter John Cooney, who suffered a fatal intracranial haemorrhage during a clash against Nathan Howells at Belfast’s Ulster Hall back in February.

He was just 28 years old.

