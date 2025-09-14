Search icon

14th Sep 2025

Where to watch Hatton documentary – a hard-hitting account of boxer’s epic battles

SportsJOE

One of the best sporting documentaries of recent years is available to watch

Tributes have been pouring in for boxer Ricky Hatton, who died on Sunday aged 46.

The news has stunned the world of sport and boxing, with the Stockport-born boxing world champion found dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

Those familiar and unfamiliar with the life and career of the much-loved Hatton can take in one of the best sporting documentaries of recent years – Hatton – which recounts his epic battles both in and out of the ring.

‘Hatton’, made in 2023, is available on Sky Documentaries, Apple TV and NOW both in the UK and Ireland.

The documentary was directed by Daniel Dewsbury, who also directed Louis Theroux’s Forbidden America.

IMDB describe the documentary as: “British boxer Ricky Hatton’s incredible journey from Manchester Council estate to fighting in Las Vegas. Also explores themes of celebrity and mental health, acting as both a celebration of talent and cautionary talent.”

GMP not treating death as suspicious

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that a body had been found, and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A GMP spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have found a body at an address on Bowlacre Road in Gee Cross at 6.45am today, Sunday, September 14.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

A police cordon was set up around his home, but it has since been lifted.

It comes months after the star announced he was planning to return to boxing, and had a fight planned for December.

He was due to face Dubai boxer Eisa Al Dah in the Emirate on December 13.

Hatton had previously spoken about his struggles with mental health and addiction, and survived suicide attempts.

During his boxing career, Hatton won multiple world championships and UK titles.

He was named Fighter of the Year in 2005.

Ricky Hatton

