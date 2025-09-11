Search icon

11th Sep 2025

Fury tips winner in Canelo-Crawford megafight – the actual odds might surprise you

SportsJOE

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez takes on Terence Crawford early Sunday morning

Tyson Fury has had his say on who he believes will come out on top between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford in this weekend’s huge title fight in Las Vegas.

The two legends collide early on Sunday morning for the undisputed super-middleweight title.

Crawford (41-0) has raised himself two weight divisions for the fight, ad though his speed might be too much for the weightier Canelo (63-2-2), fans are split on the outcome.

Fury agrees it’s a difficult fight to call, but is backing the Mexican.

“At 168 pounds, I’m gonna say Canelo. At 140, I’m gonna say Crawford. So I’ll go with Canelo.

“I think it’s a fantastic fight for boxing. It’s two of the biggest names in boxing coming together. Two men, pride on the line and everything to fight for.

“They’re two proud champions and I wish them all the best.

“They’re going to go in there, do their best, entertain the public and provide for their families, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Most fans backing Crawford at favourable odds

Though Canelo is the favourite for the fight at 8/13, with Crawford at 17/10, Oddschecker say 44% of bets of the win market have been for Crawford. Canelo is just behind on 42%, with 14% on the draw.

Canelo to win via by decision is the most popular ‘Method of Victory’ market, picking up 37% of bets in the category.

Canelo-Crawford currently sits as Oddschecker’s third-busiest boxing betting market of 2025, behind Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn and Usyk vs Dubois.

When is the fight?

The first fight on the prelim card is expected at 10.30pm BST, with the main card at 2am BST. Canelo and Crawford are expected to make their ringwalks after 4am BST. 

