13th Sep 2023

Arsenal fans demand club to make transfer after wonderkid’s link up with Ødegaard

Callum Boyle

Arsenal

‘Get the money out Arsenal’

Arsenal fans have identified the next player that they want to sign after his impressive display during the international break.

As with any break away from club football, fans want to keep in check on their players around the globe and see how they perform for their respective countries.

Gunners supporters are no different and many kept tabs on captain Martin Ødegaard as he and Norway went on to beat Georgia 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Ødegaard grabbed the second after Erling Haaland opened the scoring but it was the performance of Antonio Nusa that caught most people’s eyes.

The 18-year-old held his own in the Euro 2024 qualifier and set up both goals in just his second appearance for his country, taking his tally to one goal and three assists from both of his appearances.

Nusa’s assist for Ødegaard’s goal was brilliantly worked as well as Nusa weaved in and out of the opposition before cutting the ball back to the onrushing Arsenal captain, who promptly rifled home.

After the game, Arsenal fans waxed lyrical about the 18-year-old’s display and called on director of football, Edu, to try and sign the young talent.

One user said: “You see that boy, Antonio Nusa get him to the carpet. He’s a generational talent.”

A second wrote: “Bring the Starboy to The Arsenal.”

Another posted: “Just know Arteta has Martin Ødegaard working overtime seducing Antonio Nusa into choosing Arsenal.

“Nusa is a sensational winger, and we need him at the Emirates. Odegaard, you have the personality and the authority to make it happen. Arsenal, don’t let him slip away,” said a fourth.

Ødegaard also sung the youngster’s praises after their hard-fought win. Speaking to TV2, he said: “He is an incredibly exciting player.

“You see it, everything he gets the ball, it’s exciting. He is still young and will get even better. It was cool to see him. He deserved to get the chance that he takes it to such an extent. Incredibly cool!

“He must continue as he has done. Work hard, be humble. He’s a nice boy. Very calm and nice type. It’s going to be just fine. He just has to enjoy the football and continue to deliver as he does. Then it will be good.”

Arsenal,Football,Norway,Sport

