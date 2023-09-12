Search icon

Football

12th Sep 2023

Mo Salah could be ‘blacklisted’ from Saudi Pro League due to obscure rule

Callum Boyle

Mo Salah

Salah was the subject of heavy interest from Saudi Pro League clubs

Mohamed Salah could be prevented from playing in the Saudi Pro League due to one obscure rule.

Salah was at the centre of a £150m bid from Al Ittihad but Liverpool swiftly rejected the offer, saying categorically that he was not for sale.

Although they were unsuccessful in their pursuit, Saudi Pro League director of football Michael Emenalo insisted that the door wasn’t closed on any future move and hinted that another offer could come in during the January transfer window or next summer.

“If it didn’t happen, it’s not because we no longer fancy the player, or because we have a problem with Liverpool,” he told Sky Sports. “It’s because certain things that need to align for all the parties involved in the process didn’t align.

“Nobody is angry, we move on, but we absolutely close no doors and if the opportunity is there to do things and do it well – and it brings Mohamed Salah to the Saudi Pro League we will all be very grateful.”

Mo Salah

The idea of Salah making the move to the Middle East isn’t entirely out of the question however any deal could collapse for one reason only.

Back in July, the New York Times claimed that the Pro League had devised a list of 24 players that they wanted their clubs to sign.

That list primarily comprised of players in their early 30s plying their trade in European Leagues and who were out of contract.

As part of that though, the league had also set some ground rules for their clubs which if not followed, would result in sed player being blacklisted and prevented from playing in the Saudi Pro League.

Rule one stated that any player demanding an annual salary of more than $3m (£2.29m) would have to be approved by the league while the second said that teams were not allowed to negotiate against each other.

If any player was used by their agent as a bargaining chip to ensure that they were offered more money, they would be “immediately blacklisted”.

To put that into context, if Salah’s agent was to use Al Hilal as a way to make Al Ittihad offer more money by offering his services to the former, the league would frown upon that and prevent the Egyptian from playing – even if Al Ittihad went on to sign him.

Salah’s contract expires in 2025.

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Liverpool,Mohamed Salah,Saudi Arabia,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Mykhailo Mudryk likes Instagram post calling out Chelsea

Chelsea

Mykhailo Mudryk likes Instagram post calling out Chelsea

By Callum Boyle

Portugal reject Cristiano Ronaldo theory after record-breaking win

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal reject Cristiano Ronaldo theory after record-breaking win

By Callum Boyle

Gareth Southgate fires back over Phil Foden’s best position

England (football)

Gareth Southgate fires back over Phil Foden’s best position

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Jurgen Klopp not happy that Mo Salah travelled to London to collect award

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp not happy that Mo Salah travelled to London to collect award

By Darragh Murphy

Like him or loathe him, booing Harry Maguire is a disgrace

England

Like him or loathe him, booing Harry Maguire is a disgrace

By Callum Boyle

A Belgian TV maker is giving out thousands of refunds after Eden Hazard’s goal today

2018 FIFA World Cup

A Belgian TV maker is giving out thousands of refunds after Eden Hazard’s goal today

By Wayne Farry

Gareth Southgate calls for protection for his players after abuse against Hungary

England (football)

Gareth Southgate calls for protection for his players after abuse against Hungary

By Charlie Herbert

Kevin De Bruyne delivers scathing assessment of City’s European exit

Football

Kevin De Bruyne delivers scathing assessment of City’s European exit

By Wayne Farry

Kelly Cates brilliantly recreates that awkward Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville video

Gary Neville

Kelly Cates brilliantly recreates that awkward Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville video

By Wil Jones

Netflix unveils spooky first look at new series from Haunting of Hill House creator

Haunting of Hill House

Netflix unveils spooky first look at new series from Haunting of Hill House creator

By Stephen Porzio

‘River of red wine’ flows through town after 580,000 gallon spillage

‘River of red wine’ flows through town after 580,000 gallon spillage

By Steve Hopkins

Boss uses ‘salt and pepper test’ during job interviews to judge a person’s character

job interview

Boss uses ‘salt and pepper test’ during job interviews to judge a person’s character

By Callum Boyle

Last ever Sex Education trailer released as final season approaches

Last ever Sex Education trailer released as final season approaches

By Joseph Loftus

UFC and WWE combine to form TKO

UFC

UFC and WWE combine to form TKO

By Charlie Herbert

Orangutan evicts unwanted possum from tree house by launching it through the air

Orangutan evicts unwanted possum from tree house by launching it through the air

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Comic book writer ‘predicted’ Robert Pattinson being cast as Batman two years ago

Batman

Comic book writer ‘predicted’ Robert Pattinson being cast as Batman two years ago

By Wil Jones

5 excuses your cheap mate uses to avoid paying for a round

5 Things

5 excuses your cheap mate uses to avoid paying for a round

By Nooruddean Choudry

If this is actually Liverpool’s new away kit, then fans will be very happy

Football

If this is actually Liverpool’s new away kit, then fans will be very happy

By Conor Heneghan

People call for Matt Hancock to resign following affair allegations

Affair

People call for Matt Hancock to resign following affair allegations

By Kieran Galpin

QUIZ: Name Manchester United’s Champions League goalscorers

Champions League

QUIZ: Name Manchester United’s Champions League goalscorers

By Simon Lloyd

Fans aren’t in total agreement with Piers Morgan’s reaction to Unai Emery news

Arsenal

Fans aren’t in total agreement with Piers Morgan’s reaction to Unai Emery news

By Darragh Murphy

Load more stories