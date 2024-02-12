Search icon

12th Feb 2024

Drake has just won a fortune after making huge $1.15m Super Bowl bet

A huge payout

Rapper Drake has just made an absolute fortune after placing $1.15m (or just under £1m) on a Super Bowl bet last night.

The bet was quite simply that the Kansas City Chiefs would beat the 49ers in last night’s game.

The game ended 25 to 22 in the Chiefs’ favour, meaning Drake’s bet came in and he received a huge payout.

He even made reference to Taylor Swift in his Instagram post of the bet, as Swift is currently in a relationship with Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

Writing on Instagram, Drake said ‘can’t bet against the Swifties’.

His instincts were right as his successful bet landed him a $2.34m (or roughly £1.85m), with a profit of just over $1m. Not bad going for one bet.

Drake hasn’t always been quite so lucky with his betting history, which has led some fans to believe there may be a ‘Drake curse’.

So much so that when he placed the bet, some fans were wondering whether he might have jinxed the Chiefs’ chances of victory.

At the outset of the game, the 49ers took an early lead, so it was looking like Drake may actually have affected the Chiefs’ chances, but after a nail-biting finish, the rapper’s bet came good in the end.

Please gamble responsibly. For support and advice about gambling, contact the National Gambling Helpline 24/7 on 0808 8020 133.

