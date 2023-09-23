Search icon

23rd Sep 2023

How to see terrifying woman in photo that’s blowing people’s minds

Joseph Loftus

‘FREAKED ME OUT’

Oh who doesn’t love a good old fashioned optical illusion on a Saturday? It’s the blue and black dress all over again.

But this time, things are a little bit more terrifying. After all, spooky season is almost upon us.

This optical illusion has gone viral on X (formerly known as you know what) after being shared by The Red Headed Libertarian.

Taking to X, The Red Headed Libertarian wrote: “Nearsighted fam: take your glasses off and pull your phone away from you eyes. Look at the blonde girl.”

However people in the comment section were perplexed – claiming they couldn’t see anything at all out of the ordinary.

One person wrote: “What am I supposed to be seeing?” Another said: “For those of us with eagle eyes, what are you mole people seeing?” A third commented: “For the life of me, I can’t see it.”

At first glance the image appears to be innocent enough, showing two young girls conversing one another in a black and white woodland.

But all is not as it seems, as if you look hard enough, you can spot a terrifying older woman lurking in the fibres of the image.

Those who are lucky enough (or unlucky enough) to make out the old woman can see the bone-chilling pale faced spectre glaring out of the left hand side of the image.

The woman’s face is hidden within the body and hair of the blonde girl and once you see it, you really can’t un-see it.

Some people have been sharing their cheats to see the old woman for yourself.

If your eyes are anything like mine, all you’ve got to do is step back from the image and squint your eyes, and sure enough, there she is.

