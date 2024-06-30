Hawk Tuah girl sings alongside massive music star after being invited on stage

The viral sensation is making the most of her newfound fame.

Hailey Welch, known to most as ‘Hawk Tuah Girl’, joined country star Zach Bryan on stage last night in Nashville.

Bryan, who is best known for hits such as Something in the Orange and East Side of Sorrow, was performing in the Tennessee city as part of his Quittin’ Time tour.

Throughout the US tour, the 28-year-old has used the final song of his set, Revival, as an opportunity to bring a famous face on stage with him.

So far, he has had the likes of Bruce Springsteen, rapper Sexyy Red, comedian Shane Gillis, and Green Bay Packers running-back AJ Dillon appear as guests, but last night, he topped the stardom charts by bringing the woman of the moment on stage for a sing-along.

On June 11, Hailey Welch became the latest main character on the internet after she appeared in a video from content creators Tim & Dee TV.

They were asking people on the street questions about matters related to the bedroom, and including asking women what for their “move in bed [that] makes a man go crazy every time.”

It was in response to this that Hailey said: “You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang.”

Since the clip was shared on TikTok, it has gone insanely viral, and Welch has shot to internet stardom.

She has already managed to capitalise on this by partnering with a clothing manufacturer called Fathead Threads and selling more than £50,000 in merch in just over two weeks.

In the latest instalment of life after ‘hawk tuah’, Hailey can be seen harmonising with one of America’s biggest musicians at the moment in front of 69,000 people at Nissan stadium.

She showed that her comedic timing isn’t her only talent, as she hit some high notes during the country anthem.

And of course, she delivered a spirited ‘hawk tuah’ for the adoring crowd.

Fans in the TikTok comments section expressed their delight at the unlikely collaboration.

One user wrote: “If you dont hawk tuah i dont wanna tawk tuah,” while another commented: “This is iconic as hell.”

One other person added: “Zach Bryan is a legend for this.”