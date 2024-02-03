Woman weighed like baggage before being allowed to board flight

A clip of a woman being weighed on a baggage scale at an airport before being allowed to board her flight has gone viral.

The footage, which was originally shared back in March 2023, has since been deleted from the video-sharing app.

However, before it was deleted it amassed over 1.6 million views, and garnered a lot of debate from viewers.

“The whole airport trying to mind their own business as a woman is asked to step on the baggage scale because she claimed she was 130lbs,” the poster of the footage, @lilwessel, captioned the post.

She added: “It’s a tiny plane so they needed our weight to take off for safety reasons.”

The short clip showed a woman standing on luggage scales in front of all of the other passengers.

Viewers reacted to the footage in the video’s comments section.

One person wrote: “This is so humiliating omg wtf.”

“That’s not ok,” another said.

“Flying home from the Philippines and they weighed me … I have never been so embarrassed in my life,” a third put.

However, others defended the practice, and explained why it was so important for smaller planes.

“They care about weight limits on small planes because they need to have the center weight in a certain part of the plane,” one person explained.

Another said: “Weight and balance is really important on small aircraft!!”

Although the clip has since been deleted, it is still widely available to watch elsewhere.