31st Aug 2023

Loch Ness Monster seen in ‘first ever video’ after thermal imaging drone spotted ‘mass’

Steve Hopkins

They detected ‘an unusual heat signature’ of ‘a large mass near the shore’

Researchers claim to have captured the ‘first ever video’ of The Loch Ness Monster – using a thermal imaging drone.

The image apparently shows a large animal on the banks of the famous lake – and could be Nessie, experts say.

It was captured at night using heat sensing drone technology – as part of a recent mass hunt for the elusive creature in Scotland.

Production company Dragonfly Films used thermal imaging tech as part of the hunt – and believe they may have filmed Nessie near the shore.

The project’s producer Tim Whittard said: “These thermal drones allowed us to see the loch in infrared. ‘

“With this equipment, we were able to see immediately if any animal breaks the water’s surface.

“This thermal imaging technology has been available for several years now, and it seems remarkable that no one has yet deployed such equipment in an effort to investigate this mystery. ‘

“It did detect an unusual heat signature on one of the thermal imaging drones – a large mass near the shore.”

The recent search saw researchers and enthusiasts travel from all over the globe with some coming from as far away as Japan and Australia.

The footage will form the season finale of new TV series ‘Weird Britain’ by Dragonfly Films. It is expected to be broadcast on television in the UK and released online later this year.

The supposed sighting comes after the largest hunt in 50 years for the Loch Ness monster got underway just outside of Inverness, Scotland over the weekend involving more than 200 so-called Nessie hunters.

The largest hunt in 50 years for the Loch Ness monster is underway just outside of Inverness, Scotland, where more than 200 so called hunters are searching for Nessie.

The original story states that an Irish saint drove the beast into the water in 565AD.

Between 1500 and 1800 there were around 21 alleged sightings but it was in the 1900s where viewings skyrocketed when a local worker reported seeing a “whale-like fish”.

The take was picked up by The Inverness Courier who referred to the creature as a ‘monster’ and thus the term was born.

