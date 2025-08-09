Search icon

Science

09th Aug 2025

Harvard scientist says alien object hurtling towards Earth ‘may come to save us or destroy us’

Nina McLaughlin

He’s issued a warning

A Harvard scientist who claims that an object hurtling through space may not be a comet but in fact an alien probe has said it ‘may come to save us or destroy us’.

Interstellar entity named 3I/ATLAS was first discovered on July 1, and a group of researchers claimed the “potentially hostile” alien threat could come to attack Earth.

Writing in the controversial study, they said: “The consequences, should the hypothesis turn out to be correct, could potentially be dire for humanity.”

The research was conducted by Avi Loeb, Adam Hibberd and Adam Crowl, with Loeb writing in a blog post that he believes that the position of this object offers “various benefits to an extraterrestrial intelligence.”

One of the benefits he wrote of was that 3I/ATLAS will make close approaches to Jupiter, Mars and Venus, which could allow aliens to stealthily plant spy “gadgets” there.

By late November the entity will slip behind the sun and not be visible to Earth.

Loeb adds: “This could be intentional to avoid detailed observations from Earth-based telescopes when the object is brightest or when gadgets are sent to Earth from that hidden vantage point.”

Loeb believes that this could lead to an attack which could “possibly require defensive measures to be undertaken.”

In a new interview with CNN, Loeb claims that one detail points to 3I/ATLAS being different from a regular comet.

“Usually, for comets, you see a tail trailing behind the object,” he said.

“Here, the glow is actually in front of it. We’ve never seen such a thing. A comet doesn’t glow in front.”

In a blog post, he described the glow as “puzzling”.

“It may come to save us or destroy us. We’d better be ready for both options and check whether all interstellar objects are rocks.”

He explained that the “existence of a glow ahead of 31/ATLAS but no evidence of gas molecules” is confusing.

However, not everyone is convinced by Loeb’s theory.

Samantha Lawler, an astronomer at the University of Regina in Canada who studies solar system dynamics, said: “All evidence points to this being an ordinary comet that was ejected from another solar system, just as countless billions of comets have been ejected from our own solar system.”

Even Loeb himself admitted his spy theory is somewhat far-fetched.

He said: “By far, the most likely outcome will be that 3I/ATLAS is a completely natural interstellar object, probably a comet.”

He even warned the public to take his paper with a pinch of salt.

Loeb added: “This paper is contingent on a remarkable but, as we shall show, testable hypothesis, to which the authors do not necessarily ascribe, yet is certainly worthy of an analysis and a report.

“The hypothesis is an interesting exercise in its own right, and is fun to pursue, irrespective of its likely validity.”

Topics:

Aliens,Harvard,Space

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Potentially hostile’ alien threat could attack Earth in a few months, scientists claim

Aliens

‘Potentially hostile’ alien threat could attack Earth in a few months, scientists claim

By Sean Crosbie

Scientists claim strange ‘bubble smoke rings’ could be the key to finding extraterrestrial life

Aliens

Scientists claim strange ‘bubble smoke rings’ could be the key to finding extraterrestrial life

By Dan Seddon

Out-of-control Soviet spacecraft could crash into the UK this week

Russia

Out-of-control Soviet spacecraft could crash into the UK this week

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Doctors warn of ‘risk of death’ to people injecting Botox into their penises

Botox

Doctors warn of ‘risk of death’ to people injecting Botox into their penises

By Dan Seddon

Doctor gives surprising answer to how often you should be having a poo

bowel movement

Doctor gives surprising answer to how often you should be having a poo

By Dan Seddon

Survey reveals how often most people masturbate – and the results are surprising

Health

Survey reveals how often most people masturbate – and the results are surprising

By Dan Seddon

Man dies after being sucked in MRI machine due to his long metal necklace

Death

Man dies after being sucked in MRI machine due to his long metal necklace

By Dan Seddon

Microbiologist reveals how often people should wash their bedding

bedding

Microbiologist reveals how often people should wash their bedding

By Dan Seddon

Child dies of measles in UK hospital as vaccine uptake declines across country

Alder Hey Children's Hospital

Child dies of measles in UK hospital as vaccine uptake declines across country

By Dan Seddon

Woman eats at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant and immediately sends food back

food review

Woman eats at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant and immediately sends food back

By Ava Keady

Second boxer from same event dies from brain injuries

Boxing

Second boxer from same event dies from brain injuries

By Dan Seddon

Foreign criminals to face deportation immediately after sentencing under new proposals

Crime

Foreign criminals to face deportation immediately after sentencing under new proposals

By Nina McLaughlin

Mason Greenwood has shirt ripped by Tyrone Mings during heated moment

Aston Villa

Mason Greenwood has shirt ripped by Tyrone Mings during heated moment

By Colmán Stanley

Freddie Mercury’s ‘secret daughter’ speaks out for first time about her late father

celebrity

Freddie Mercury’s ‘secret daughter’ speaks out for first time about her late father

By Dan Seddon

Police arrest nearly 500 people at protest over Palestine Action ban

London

Police arrest nearly 500 people at protest over Palestine Action ban

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

One of the most beloved shows of recent years gets new prequel streaming now

fantasy

One of the most beloved shows of recent years gets new prequel streaming now

By Stephen Porzio

Mo Salah asks UEFA to state cause of death of ‘Palestinian Pele’ Suleiman Al-Obeid amid reported Israeli strike

Gaza

Mo Salah asks UEFA to state cause of death of ‘Palestinian Pele’ Suleiman Al-Obeid amid reported Israeli strike

By SportsJOE

Former Olympian reveals why athletes have so much sex during the games

2024 Olympics

Former Olympian reveals why athletes have so much sex during the games

By Charlie Herbert

One of the best sci-fi shows of 2025 is finally available to stream next week

Sci-Fi

One of the best sci-fi shows of 2025 is finally available to stream next week

By Stephen Porzio

MrBeast finally reveals his net worth after admitting the amount of money in his account

mr beast

MrBeast finally reveals his net worth after admitting the amount of money in his account

By Sammi Minion

Celebrity SAS star reveals she ‘ripped her labia’ in horrifying injury during filming

Channel 4

Celebrity SAS star reveals she ‘ripped her labia’ in horrifying injury during filming

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories