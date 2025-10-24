Search icon

Science

24th Oct 2025

The Moon is drifting away from Earth and it’s making our days longer

JOE

It’s impacting time for us on Earth

Scientists have discovered that the Moon is slowly drifting away from us here on Earth, meaning that days are slowly getting longer.

Opposing to long-held assumptions that our only natural satellite remains same distance from Earth, scientists now think the Moon has been slowly moving away from us for millions of years.

This has had the effect of slowing how the speed at which the Earth spins, and therefore causing the planet to take longer for it to complete a full day’s rotation.

In a study published by a team at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, researchers used rock sediments from a 90-million-year-old rock formation to analyse the Earth’s relationship to the moon 1.4 billion years ago.

They concluded that back then, a day on Earth lasted just over 18 hours because the Moon was much nearer to us.

“As the moon moves away, the Earth is like a spinning figure skater who slows down as they stretch their arms out,” explained Professor Stephen Meyers, professor of geoscience at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The Moon is moving away from Earth at a rate of 3.82 cm a year (NASA/Getty)
The Moon is moving away from Earth at a rate of 3.82 cm a year (NASA/Getty)

Before you start worrying about the prospect of more hours to fill in the days though, fear not. The Moon is moving away from us at the incredibly slow rate of 3.82 centimetres a year.

But, in around 200 million years’ time, days on Earth will be a full hour longer, lasting 25 hours.

Researchers studied evidence in Earth’s rock record to trace changes in the planet’s climate, a method known as astrochronology.

Speaking about the method, Prof Meyers said: “One of our ambitions was to use astrochronology to tell time in the most distant past, to develop very ancient geological time scales

“We want to be able to study rocks that are billions of years old in a way that is comparable to how we study modern geologic processes.”

Topics:

moon,Science,Space

RELATED ARTICLES

Covid jab sparks immune response to fight cancer, study finds

Cancer

Covid jab sparks immune response to fight cancer, study finds

By Sammi Minion

You need to ejaculate this many times in a month to help prevent prostate cancer, experts say

Cancer

You need to ejaculate this many times in a month to help prevent prostate cancer, experts say

By JOE

Scientists reveal the maximum age humans can live to

Health

Scientists reveal the maximum age humans can live to

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

The world could end in 25 years, says Oxford scientist

Apocalypse

The world could end in 25 years, says Oxford scientist

By Dan Seddon

Evidence that Jesus was real has now been ‘confirmed’ as authentic

christianity

Evidence that Jesus was real has now been ‘confirmed’ as authentic

By Dan Seddon

‘Hostile’ alien ship coming towards us is an ‘advanced mothership’, says expert

Aliens

‘Hostile’ alien ship coming towards us is an ‘advanced mothership’, says expert

By JOE

Expert reveals what the most common sex dreams really mean

Dreams

Expert reveals what the most common sex dreams really mean

By Dan Seddon

You need to ejaculate this many times in a month to prevent prostate cancer, experts say

Cancer

You need to ejaculate this many times in a month to prevent prostate cancer, experts say

By Dan Seddon

Harvard scientist says alien object hurtling towards Earth ‘may come to save us or destroy us’

Aliens

Harvard scientist says alien object hurtling towards Earth ‘may come to save us or destroy us’

By Nina McLaughlin

QUIZ: Premier League relegation heroes

Football

QUIZ: Premier League relegation heroes

By Sammi Minion

Dog owners praise ‘amazing’ device that keeps pets calm during fireworks

Affiliate

Dog owners praise ‘amazing’ device that keeps pets calm during fireworks

By Jonny Yates

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

american pie

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

By JOE

Huge building collapses in Manchester city centre

Huge building collapses in Manchester city centre

By Joseph Loftus

Shoppers praise compact plug-in heater that ‘heats up the room for pennies’

Affiliate

Shoppers praise compact plug-in heater that ‘heats up the room for pennies’

By Jonny Yates

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

By Erin McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Quinta Brunson calls out Friends for having no Black characters

Friends

Quinta Brunson calls out Friends for having no Black characters

By JOE

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

airport

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

By JOE

Gordon Ramsay says he makes his kids fly economy while he’s in first class, to keep them ‘grounded’

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay says he makes his kids fly economy while he’s in first class, to keep them ‘grounded’

By JOE

Stephen Fry explains why he rarely appears in public with husband Elliot Spencer

Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry explains why he rarely appears in public with husband Elliot Spencer

By JOE

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

By JOE

Neal McDonough refuses to kiss anyone in films or series as ‘his lips are meant for one woman’

Celebrities

Neal McDonough refuses to kiss anyone in films or series as ‘his lips are meant for one woman’

By JOE

Load more stories