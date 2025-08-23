Evidence that Jesus was real has now been ‘confirmed’ as authentic

It’s all in the blood

The supposed blood of Jesus Christ on the Shroud of Turin has been verified as ‘human and male’.

First discovered in the 14th century, this famous stretch of holy linen cloth is said to feature the faint of image of the Son of God, whom many Christians believe was buried in it following his crucifixion.

Speaking to the Tucker Carlson Network, biblical scholar Dr. Jeremiah Johnston recently revealed that a test on this fabric conducted over 25 years ago found that some of the bloodstains were Type AB.

Not only that, though, the blood soaked into the shroud before and after the individual’s death.

“The Shroud has Type AB blood, identified as Semitic, present in only six percent of the population, confirmed as human and male, ruling out animal blood or a hoax,” he said.

“You would have to actually kill someone if you were trying to reproduce the shroud because we have pre-mortem and post-mortem blood all over the shroud.”

The Shroud hangs in the Turin San Giovanni Cathedral (Getty)

This comes after an AI tool unveiled the ‘real face’ of Christ by reprocessing the shroud’s facial imprint.

In a social media clip, website Midjourney displayed the religious figure as a long-haired and bearded fellow, complete with hollow cheeks and scars.

Although quite a few viewers seemed taken by this visualisation, one person argued on X: “This is literally every movie version of what people think Jesus looks like.”

“Jared Leto resurrection???” joked somebody else.

And yet, Midjourney’s creation contradicted what the University of Sheffield’s senior lecturer in Religious Studies, Dr. Meredith Warren, previously told MailOnline about his appearance.

“Jesus would have had brown skin, brown eyes, like the local population,” she explained. “He died before he was 40. He wasn’t rich and would have spent a lot of time outdoors, so some lines on that face, probably. His hands and feet were probably calloused and rough.”