Search icon

News

27th Jul 2025

‘Potentially hostile’ alien threat could attack Earth in a few months, scientists claim

Sean Crosbie

Researchers believe it could be extraterrestrial spy software

A “potentially hostile” alien threat could attack Earth in the coming months, according to a small group of scientists.

Writing in the controversial study, researchers said: “The consequences, should the hypothesis turn out to be correct, could potentially be dire for humanity.”

The interstellar entity is named 3I/ATLAS and was discovered on July 1.

Researchers believe it could be a piece of extraterrestrial spy software.

The research was conducted by Avi Loeb, Adam Hibberd and Adam Crowl, with Loeb writing in a blog post that he believes that the position of this object offers “various benefits to an extraterrestrial intelligence.”

One of the benefits he wrote of was that 3I/ATLAS will make close approaches to Jupiter, Mars and Venus, which could allow aliens to stealthily plant spy “gadgets” there.

By late November the entity will slip behind the sun and not be visible to Earth.

Loeb adds: “This could be intentional to avoid detailed observations from Earth-based telescopes when the object is brightest or when gadgets are sent to Earth from that hidden vantage point.”

Loeb believes that this could lead to an attack which could “possibly require defensive measures to be undertaken.”

However, not everyone is convinced by Loeb’s theory.

Samantha Lawler, an astronomer at the University of Regina in Canada who studies solar system dynamics, said: “All evidence points to this being an ordinary comet that was ejected from another solar system, just as countless billions of comets have been ejected from our own solar system.”

Even Loeb himself admitted his spy theory is somewhat far-fetched.

He said: “By far, the most likely outcome will be that 3I/ATLAS is a completely natural interstellar object, probably a comet.”

He even warned the public to take his paper with a pinch of salt.

Loeb added: “This paper is contingent on a remarkable but, as we shall show, testable hypothesis, to which the authors do not necessarily ascribe, yet is certainly worthy of an analysis and a report.

“The hypothesis is an interesting exercise in its own right, and is fun to pursue, irrespective of its likely validity.”

Topics:

Aliens

RELATED ARTICLES

Scientists claim strange ‘bubble smoke rings’ could be the key to finding extraterrestrial life

Aliens

Scientists claim strange ‘bubble smoke rings’ could be the key to finding extraterrestrial life

By Dan Seddon

Glowing spiral orb spotted in UK night sky leaving Brits baffled

Aliens

Glowing spiral orb spotted in UK night sky leaving Brits baffled

By Nina McLaughlin

Stranded astronauts ‘greeted by alien’ as rescue arrives at International Space Station

Aliens

Stranded astronauts ‘greeted by alien’ as rescue arrives at International Space Station

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Keir Starmer’s spokesperson confirms whether there will be a Bank Holiday if England win Euros

England Women

Keir Starmer’s spokesperson confirms whether there will be a Bank Holiday if England win Euros

By JOE

Russia ‘preparing to invade new European country’ amid NATO fears

NATO

Russia ‘preparing to invade new European country’ amid NATO fears

By Ava Keady

Petition to repeal Online Safety Act reaches 280,000 signatures after new rules come into place

Online Safety Act

Petition to repeal Online Safety Act reaches 280,000 signatures after new rules come into place

By Sean Crosbie

Tourists put on high alert as wildfires cause evacuations in major European capital

Greece

Tourists put on high alert as wildfires cause evacuations in major European capital

By Sean Crosbie

McDonald’s restaurant introduces ban on children in ‘adults-only zone’

adult only

McDonald’s restaurant introduces ban on children in ‘adults-only zone’

By JOE

England fans risk £500 fine for showing support for Lionesses in Spain

England Lionesses

England fans risk £500 fine for showing support for Lionesses in Spain

By Dan Seddon

Keir Starmer’s spokesperson confirms whether there will be a Bank Holiday if England win Euros

England Women

Keir Starmer’s spokesperson confirms whether there will be a Bank Holiday if England win Euros

By JOE

Russia ‘preparing to invade new European country’ amid NATO fears

NATO

Russia ‘preparing to invade new European country’ amid NATO fears

By Ava Keady

Petition to repeal Online Safety Act reaches 280,000 signatures after new rules come into place

Online Safety Act

Petition to repeal Online Safety Act reaches 280,000 signatures after new rules come into place

By Sean Crosbie

Organiser of UK’s largest sex festival reveals what goes down at the Swingathon

News

Organiser of UK’s largest sex festival reveals what goes down at the Swingathon

By JOE

Tourists put on high alert as wildfires cause evacuations in major European capital

Greece

Tourists put on high alert as wildfires cause evacuations in major European capital

By Sean Crosbie

Swingers festival draws complaints from locals over loud noises

Festivals

Swingers festival draws complaints from locals over loud noises

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

McDonald’s restaurant introduces ban on children in ‘adults-only zone’

adult only

McDonald’s restaurant introduces ban on children in ‘adults-only zone’

By JOE

England fans risk £500 fine for showing support for Lionesses in Spain

England Lionesses

England fans risk £500 fine for showing support for Lionesses in Spain

By Dan Seddon

Germany to introduce compulsory military service screening amidst growing tensions with Russia

Armed forces

Germany to introduce compulsory military service screening amidst growing tensions with Russia

By Dan Seddon

Cruise ship worker jumped overboard to his death after ‘stabbing female colleague’

Cruise ship

Cruise ship worker jumped overboard to his death after ‘stabbing female colleague’

By Dan Seddon

James Whale says he ‘probably won’t be here next week’ as he moves into hospice

Cancer

James Whale says he ‘probably won’t be here next week’ as he moves into hospice

By Dan Seddon

Ghislaine Maxwell answers questions about 100 different people in justice department interview

Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell answers questions about 100 different people in justice department interview

By Sean Crosbie

Load more stories