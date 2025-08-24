Search icon

Environment

24th Aug 2025

The world could end in 25 years, says Oxford scientist

Dan Seddon

Happy Sunday!

Humankind has just a quarter of a century left before we’re all wiped out, apparently.

13 years since those doomy days of 2012, which saw the Mayan calendar misinterpreted by what seemed like half of the world’s population who convinced themselves that natural disasters would extinguish all life on our planet, Oxford University scientists are now predicting even more apocalyptic events in our not-so-distant future.

Toby Ord, a futurologist, believes that artificial intelligence will bring about the End Times within the next 75 years, while award-winning writer Jared Diamond takes pessimism to an even greater level by suggesting our species’ chance of survival beyond 2050 is no higher than 50% (per MailOnline).

A similarly glass-half-empty mind, Cambridge University’s Dr. Luke Kemp – author of the book Goliath’s Curse: The History and Future of Societal Collapse and a senior research fellow at the Centre for the Study of Existential Risk – draws his dark conclusions from our historical failures.

In his book, Kemp refers to the ‘Goliath’ empires scattered across human history that eventually collapsed under their own greed. Every civilisation has been ‘self-terminating’ according to him, with the gross misbalance of wealth between the rich and the poor leading to ultimate destruction.

There’s also the Carrington Event of 1859 to consider: when the sun unleashed massive electromagnetic solar flares that would effectively kill all of today’s advanced electrical infrastructure.

If this was to occur again, we wouldn’t have satellites, computers, the internet, phone networks, a banking system, or a working health service – not to mention the loss of many cars and planes. It wouldn’t take long for absolute bedlam to kick in.

The probability of this happening is estimated to rise 20.3% every decade, reaching 50% by the time 2050 rolls around, and Kemp went on to theorise how the uber-rich would respond.

He forecasts “an entire industry of reinforced, luxury bunker-manors with pools, wine vaults, artificial gardens for sunbathing in simulated sunlight, and underground hydroponic farms, from Texas to the Czech Republic… in one case, with a dozen ex-Navy special forces SEALs.”

God speed.

Topics:

Apocalypse,Artificial intelligence,Climate Change,end of the world,Oxford,scientists

RELATED ARTICLES

Truth behind man claiming to be Kenyan son of Elon Musk

AI

Truth behind man claiming to be Kenyan son of Elon Musk

By Dan Seddon

UK sea level rising faster than global average, study reveals

Climate Change

UK sea level rising faster than global average, study reveals

By Sammi Minion

UK’s way of life ‘under threat’ as extreme weather ‘set to become norm’

Climate Change

UK’s way of life ‘under threat’ as extreme weather ‘set to become norm’

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Major earthquake hits Japan days before new Baba Vanga predicted date

a prophet

Major earthquake hits Japan days before new Baba Vanga predicted date

By Dan Seddon

Experts issue warning that Putin could attack the UK by blocking the sun

Politics

Experts issue warning that Putin could attack the UK by blocking the sun

By Dan Seddon

Major warning issued for thunderstorms across large parts of UK

met office

Major warning issued for thunderstorms across large parts of UK

By Dan Seddon

Scientists claim strange ‘bubble smoke rings’ could be the key to finding extraterrestrial life

Aliens

Scientists claim strange ‘bubble smoke rings’ could be the key to finding extraterrestrial life

By Dan Seddon

Warnings issued over killer ‘Last of Us’ fungus set to hit UK

fungus

Warnings issued over killer ‘Last of Us’ fungus set to hit UK

By Dan Seddon

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

Documentary

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

By Dan Seddon

Environmentalists call for hotel breakfast buffets to be scrapped

Breakfast

Environmentalists call for hotel breakfast buffets to be scrapped

By JOE

Watching short form content damages the brain five times worse than alcohol

Addiction

Watching short form content damages the brain five times worse than alcohol

By Dan Seddon

Brighton council faces backlash for taking down St George’s flags

backlash

Brighton council faces backlash for taking down St George’s flags

By Dan Seddon

Two married couples found dead in British car after crash in Germany

British

Two married couples found dead in British car after crash in Germany

By Dan Seddon

Jamie Laing’s wife accidentally posts photo of his penis on Instagram

Instagram

Jamie Laing’s wife accidentally posts photo of his penis on Instagram

By Ava Keady

UK is the second most miserable country in the world

Health

UK is the second most miserable country in the world

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Reality star Vicky Pattison dubbed ‘disgusting’ for action with beloved dogs

Dogs

Reality star Vicky Pattison dubbed ‘disgusting’ for action with beloved dogs

By Ava Keady

Council leader says St George’s flag is ‘intimidating’ and flown by people with ‘unacceptable views’

Council

Council leader says St George’s flag is ‘intimidating’ and flown by people with ‘unacceptable views’

By Dan Seddon

Six students drown and 21 rushed to hospital after swimming on school trip

Beach

Six students drown and 21 rushed to hospital after swimming on school trip

By Dan Seddon

Strictly Come Dancing star arrested on suspicion of rape

sensitive

Strictly Come Dancing star arrested on suspicion of rape

By Joseph Loftus

The Sopranos actor Jerry Adler has died

Death

The Sopranos actor Jerry Adler has died

By Dan Seddon

Two-thirds of Brits dedicate their Sundays to chores to prepare for busy week ahead

Two-thirds of Brits dedicate their Sundays to chores to prepare for busy week ahead

By JOE

Load more stories