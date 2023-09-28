Search icon

Entertainment

28th Sep 2023

The JOE quick-fire general knowledge quiz: Day 4

Simon Kelly

You have three minutes to complete the JOE quiz.

Welcome to Day 4 of the JOE quick-fire general knowledge quiz.

Each day, we will give you 15 general knowledge questions and three minutes to complete the quiz.

You can do the quiz below.

Good luck, and let us know your score!

Related links:

QUIZ: How well do you remember these minor characters from The US Office?

Popular cartoon characters brought to life using AI are scarily accurate

QUIZ: How well do you remember these former X-Factor contestants?

Topics:

Entertainment,News,Quiz

RELATED ARTICLES

The JOE quick-fire general knowledge quiz: Day 3

general knowledge

The JOE quick-fire general knowledge quiz: Day 3

By Simon Kelly

Runner finishes last in 400m race as penis keeps falling out of shorts

Athletics

Runner finishes last in 400m race as penis keeps falling out of shorts

By Charlie Herbert

Couple left with eye-watering bill at Gordon Ramsay restaurant after reading menu wrong

bill

Couple left with eye-watering bill at Gordon Ramsay restaurant after reading menu wrong

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Original LOTR hobbits defend Rings of Power cast following racist abuse

Entertainment

Original LOTR hobbits defend Rings of Power cast following racist abuse

By Hugh Carr

Every character on The Catherine Tate Show ranked from worst to best

BBC

Every character on The Catherine Tate Show ranked from worst to best

By Ciara Knight

Here’s how many hours of adverts a year Netflix saves you…

Netflix

Here’s how many hours of adverts a year Netflix saves you…

By Tom Victor

FRINGE 2018: Why you need to see… Sean McLoughlin

Comedy

FRINGE 2018: Why you need to see… Sean McLoughlin

By Simon Clancy

Mike Teavee from Willy Wonka appeared on a US gameshow this week

mike teevee

Mike Teavee from Willy Wonka appeared on a US gameshow this week

By Jade Hayden

There’s a Game of Thrones hotel and it looks absolutely amazing

Game of Thrones

There’s a Game of Thrones hotel and it looks absolutely amazing

By Paul Moore

Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon has died aged 82

Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon has died aged 82

By Joseph Loftus

‘Logo of death’ affecting iPhone 15 users leaving phone unusable

iOS

‘Logo of death’ affecting iPhone 15 users leaving phone unusable

By Steve Hopkins

Lionel Messi’s full time reaction to cup final defeat says it all

Football

Lionel Messi’s full time reaction to cup final defeat says it all

By Callum Boyle

The Boys spinoff Gen V debuts with rare 100 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes

Prime Video

The Boys spinoff Gen V debuts with rare 100 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes

By Steve Hopkins

Blue singer Lee Ryan sentenced for racially abusing British Airways flight attendant

Blue

Blue singer Lee Ryan sentenced for racially abusing British Airways flight attendant

By Steve Hopkins

Bald men can now invoice their granddads for a hair transplant

bald

Bald men can now invoice their granddads for a hair transplant

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

Outrage after man is appointed as Scotland’s first ‘period dignity officer’

menstruation

Outrage after man is appointed as Scotland’s first ‘period dignity officer’

By Jack Peat

UK beach installing BBQs for people to use for free

bbq

UK beach installing BBQs for people to use for free

By Kieran Galpin

Everyone is saying the same thing as champions Leicester lose opener at Hull

Hull City

Everyone is saying the same thing as champions Leicester lose opener at Hull

By Simon Lloyd

Now Marouane Fellaini is getting booed by Man United fans just for warming up

Mancherster United

Now Marouane Fellaini is getting booed by Man United fans just for warming up

By Tom Victor

Gordon Ramsay lost four stone so his wife stayed with him

18 stone

Gordon Ramsay lost four stone so his wife stayed with him

By James Dawson

This is why a hug might be the hottest tantric sex move

Relationships

This is why a hug might be the hottest tantric sex move

By Carl Anka

Load more stories