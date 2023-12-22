The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 378

‘Twas the quiz before Christmas
Welcome to a very festive pub quiz. It’s Christmas Eve Eve Eve, and for most of you reading this today will be the last day of work.
By 5pm this evening, the revelry and merriment can truly begin. For those of you who are still working this weekend, or even on Christmas Day itself, we salute you. The heroes we need, not the ones we deserve.
Whether you’re working or not though, your weekend and Christmas will be made all the more sweeter with a cracker of a quiz score.
The pub quiz is a Christmas overload this week as well, with plenty of questions about festive TV, films, music and traditions.
The pub quiz will be back next Friday for a bit of a 2023 roundup, and keep an eye out for some daily quizzes we’ll be treating you to, to keep you entertained over Twixmas.
But for now, I’ll wish you all a very merry Christmas and say one thing: let’s step into quizmas!
