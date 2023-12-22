The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 378

‘Twas the quiz before Christmas

Welcome to a very festive pub quiz. It’s Christmas Eve Eve Eve, and for most of you reading this today will be the last day of work.

By 5pm this evening, the revelry and merriment can truly begin. For those of you who are still working this weekend, or even on Christmas Day itself, we salute you. The heroes we need, not the ones we deserve.

Whether you’re working or not though, your weekend and Christmas will be made all the more sweeter with a cracker of a quiz score.

The pub quiz is a Christmas overload this week as well, with plenty of questions about festive TV, films, music and traditions.

The pub quiz will be back next Friday for a bit of a 2023 roundup, and keep an eye out for some daily quizzes we’ll be treating you to, to keep you entertained over Twixmas.

But for now, I’ll wish you all a very merry Christmas and say one thing: let’s step into quizmas!

ROUND 1: General knowledge



The leaf of which tree features in the middle of the Canadian flag? Maple Oak Pine Correct! Wrong! Where was Alexander Graham Bell, the inventor of the telephone, born? Wales England Scotland Correct! Wrong! Which US state has banned Donald Trump from running for president there? Colorado Texas North Dakota Correct! Wrong! Which of these is the name of a type of jellyfish? Portuguese man o' war French man o' war Spanish man o' war Correct! Wrong! When is the King's Speech broadcast on Christmas Day? 5pm 1pm 3pm Correct! Wrong! ROUND 2: Sport



Which club does Sports Personality of the Year winner Mary Earps play for? Chelsea Arsenal Manchester United Correct! Wrong! Who was the last person to beat Anthony Joshua by knockout/technical knockout? Oleksandr Usyk Deontay Wilder Andy Ruiz Jr. Correct! Wrong! Which rugby club has won the most European Champions Cup titles? Toulouse Saracens Leinster Correct! Wrong! What sport is Shaun White famous for? Snowboarding Ice skating Skiing Correct! Wrong! In which year did this legendary set of Boxing Day results happen? 1963 1969 1956 Correct! Wrong! ROUND 3: Entertainment



Which of these festive songs has NEVER reached Christmas No1? 'Merry Xmas Everybody' by Slade 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' by Mariah Carey 'Merry Christmas Everyone' by Shakin' Stevens Correct! Wrong! What is this Die Hard character's name? Hans Gruber John McClane Al Powell Correct! Wrong! Who dresses up as Belsnickel - a crotchety, fur-clad gift-giver from South-west German folklore - in one of The US Office Christmas specials? Jim Dwight Michael Correct! Wrong! We all know Jim Carrey played the live-action Grinch, but who voiced the character in the 2018 animated film? Benedict Cumberbatch Tom Holland Tom Hiddlestone Correct! Wrong! What food item does Mark think Jeremy has forgotten in the Christmas Peep Show episode 'Seasonal Beatings'? Turkey Sprouts Christmas Pudding Correct! Wrong! ROUND 4: Christmas song lyrics



Complete this lyric: Christmas time, mistletoe and wine, children singing... Christian rhyme Orange and lime Whiskey and thyme Correct! Wrong! Complete this lyric: I'm dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones I used to know, where the treetops glisten.... And children listen And people listen And seasons listen Correct! Wrong! Complete this lyric: A face on a lover with a fire in his heart, a man under cover.... And you knew from the start But you tore me apart With a hole in his heart Correct! Wrong! Complete this lyric: Santa baby, I want a yacht and really that's not a lot.... Been an angel all year Been a very good girl Best behaviour all year Correct! Wrong! Complete this lyric: Rockin' around the Christmas tree, at the Christmas party hop, mistletoe hung where you can see... Every couple tries to stop This year will be hard to top Everyone just wants a bop Correct! Wrong! ROUND 5: Christmas around the world



Where in the world is Father Christmas called 'Babbo Natale'? Spain Italy France Correct! Wrong! Which country is credited with starting the tradition of putting up Christmas trees? America Poland Germany Correct! Wrong! What fast food do people in Japan usually eat on Christmas Day? KFC Pizza Hut McDonald's Correct! Wrong! In which Scandinavian country is a massive 42ft-high straw Yule Goat constructed every December? Finland Sweden Norway Correct! Wrong! What is the name of Father Christmas' evil counterpart, who is part of Germanic folklore? Krampus Hallowsnick Nikfarce Correct! Wrong! Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Show my results >> JOE Friday pub quiz 378 I got %%score%% of %%total%% right Share your results Facebook Facebook

