The 2023 quiz of the year

How much attention were you paying to world events this year?

Test your knowledge of the best stories of 2023 with this topical quiz – with questions covering the Rugby World Cup, the Barbie movie, the new song by The Beatles, and more.

It’s been another eventful year in the world of news – with heartwarming tales, shocking scandals, and milestone moments aplenty.

But have you been paying attention?

Do you know what date the Kings Coronation took place? What chocolate bar Cadbury discontinued, or what Ken’s famous line was in the Barbie movie?

The quiz was developed by digital magazine and newspaper app, Readly which also polled 2,000 adults to discover their favourite stories of the year with King Charles’ coronation coming top.

Boris Johnson departing Number 10 came second, and despite losing, England’s Lionesses making the final of the World Cup was also a highlight.

More than 50 years after they split, the release of the ‘last ever’ song by The Beatles, ‘Now and Then’, was popular.

As was coverage of another pop icon, Sir Elton John, thanks to his final UK performance when he headlined Glastonbury.

Barbie topping the box office, the rise of AI, and the return of reality TV show Big Brother also went down well with the 2,000 adults polled.

Other notable moments making the top 30 list included Donald Trump’s mugshot, a pill which halves the risk of breast cancer, and Twitter becoming X.

But the topic of Prince Harry and Meghan is something 48 per cent no longer want to hear about.

With Love Island, Phillip Schofield, and YouTube personalities also falling into this category for many of those polled.

Chris Couchman, head of content at Readly, said: “”It seems that year on year, news is becoming even more shocking and there have been so many highs and lows this year.

“Yet, it’s nice to be able to recap on the year we’ve had – with Nigel Farage going on I’m A Celebrity to a Parkinson’s patient able to walk 6km without problems after a spinal implant.

“The diversity of the news in 2023, from the unexpected and shocking to the heartwarming, truly reflects the dynamic nature of the world we live in.”