The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 366

You're all quizzing fanatics here, so before this week's pub quiz allow me to introduce you all to the latest addition to our repertoire – the JOE quick-fire general knowledge quiz.

This is no replacement for the big boss that is the Friday Pub Quiz, but instead a daily, three-minute blitz of general knowledge testing to satisfy your insatiable quizzing appetite during the week.

This week you're getting a rounds on dog breeds (there are some very good doggos involved) and TV careers.

Speaking of, this week you’re getting a rounds on dog breeds (there are some very good doggos involved) and TV careers.

ROUND 1: General knowledge



How many strings does an acoustic guitar typically have? Eight Four Six Correct! Wrong! What are the first two digits of Pi? 3.1 1.3 5.4 Correct! Wrong! Which political party held their party conference in Bournemouth this week? Conservatives Labour Liberal Democrats Correct! Wrong! Where is Machu Picchu? Colombia Bolivia Peru Correct! Wrong! Which of these is an example of a palindrome? Radar Idiotic Monkey Correct! Wrong! ROUND 2: Sport



The Ryder Cup starts this week, but what was the result of the last edition of the tournament in 2021? USA win Europe win Tie Correct! Wrong! How many points did England put past Chile in their Rugby World Cup match last weekend? 51 71 61 Correct! Wrong! Which of these nations will be playing at the Cricket World Cup next month? Zimbabwe The West Indies Bangladesh Correct! Wrong! Who is the only player to score at least four goals in three separate World Cup campaigns? Gary Lineker Cristiano Ronaldo Miroslav Klose Correct! Wrong! If you saw a team be awarded a 'penalty corner', what sport would you be watching? Basketball Rugby league Field hockey Correct! Wrong! ROUND 3: Entertainment



On 'Deal or No Deal', what was the lowest amount of money contestants could have in their box? 1p £1 10p Correct! Wrong! What is this dog's name? Graham Gromit Preston Correct! Wrong! Who directed the original Spider-Man trilogy? Sam Raimi The Russo brothers Jon Favreau Correct! Wrong! What is the title of The Wombats' debut album? Tokyo A Guide to Love, Loss & Desperation Kill Director Correct! Wrong! Which of these films did Christian Bale win an Oscar for? The Big Short The Fighter The Dark Knight Correct! Wrong! ROUND 4: Dog breeds



Name the dog breed from the picture. First up... Golden Retriever Cocker Spaniel Labrador Correct! Wrong! What dog breed is this? Afghan Hound Dachsund Doberman Correct! Wrong! What dog breed is this? Border Collie Australian Shepherd German Shepherd Correct! Wrong! What dog breed is this? Husky Pomeranian Chow Chow Correct! Wrong! What dog breed is this? English Foxhound Sussex Spaniel Beagle Correct! Wrong! ROUND 5: TV careers



Here's a snippet from a British actor's TV roles on their Wikipedia page, just tell us who the actor is. First up, whose TV career is this? Mark Gatiss Martin Freeman Benedict Cumberbatch Correct! Wrong! Who does this TV career belong to? Peter Capaldi David Tennant Matt Smith Correct! Wrong! Whose TV career is this? Keeley Hawes Suranne Jones Jodie Whittaker Correct! Wrong! Whose TV career is this? Judi Dench Julie Walters Helena Bonham Carter Correct! Wrong! Whose TV career is this? Tom Hiddleston Eddie Redmayne Tom Hardy Correct! Wrong! Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Show my results >> JOE Friday Pub Quiz week 366 I got %%score%% of %%total%% right Share your results Facebook Facebook

