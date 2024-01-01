Search icon

01st Jan 2024

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 10

JOE

JOE 12 days of christmas quiz day 10

Happy New Year quizzers

The new year is here, 2024 has begun. And what better way to start the year than with a bit of quick-fire general knowledge, right?

Right?

Yes, I know your head may be a bit sore after last night, but whilst you’re weighing up whether to do Dry January or not, how about you get the competitive juices flowing?

This might be the year you finally start running. It might be the year you pursue all your wildest dreams. It might be the year you absolutely smash every single quiz we have to offer.

So without further ado, here’s day ten of JOE’s 12 days of Christmas.

Good luck!

If the quiz is not displaying properly, click here.

