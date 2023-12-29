The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 379

The final quiz of the year
What day is it? Are the shops open? Is that turkey in the fridge still okay to eat?
Yes, we’re in the Twixmas twilight zone people. But the year is drawing to a close and although we’re not quite at New Year yet, this is the final JOE Friday pub quiz of 2023.
So, it’s largely a recap of the year for you this week. Instead of the usual four rounds, there’s one big round at the end about some of the things that have happened in 2023. There’s questions about sport and entertainment in the round of 2023, and questions about 2023 in the rounds about sport and entertainment.
In true end-of-December fashion, the rules have gone out the window.
Have a happy new year everyone, and we’ll see you on the other side in 2024. Who knows what delights await us…
