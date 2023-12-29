The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 379

The final quiz of the year

What day is it? Are the shops open? Is that turkey in the fridge still okay to eat?

Yes, we’re in the Twixmas twilight zone people. But the year is drawing to a close and although we’re not quite at New Year yet, this is the final JOE Friday pub quiz of 2023.

So, it’s largely a recap of the year for you this week. Instead of the usual four rounds, there’s one big round at the end about some of the things that have happened in 2023. There’s questions about sport and entertainment in the round of 2023, and questions about 2023 in the rounds about sport and entertainment.

In true end-of-December fashion, the rules have gone out the window.

Have a happy new year everyone, and we’ll see you on the other side in 2024. Who knows what delights await us…

ROUND 1: General knowledge



In which nation would you find the Giant's Causeway? Wales Northern Ireland Scotland Correct! Wrong! Which fictional detective said the following quote: 'Once you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains, no matter how improbable, must be the truth.' Endeavour Morse Sherlock Holmes Hercule Poirot Correct! Wrong! Since the 2019 election, how many Prime Ministers have there been? Three One Two Correct! Wrong! Which Italian city does Mount Vesuvius overlook? Naples Milan Turin Correct! Wrong! Which of these famous battles took place first? The Battle of Waterloo The Battle of the Somme The Battle of Gettysburg Correct! Wrong! ROUND 2: Sport



Which team were top of the Premier League table on January 1, 2023? Manchester City Arsenal Liverpool Correct! Wrong! Which country is darts player Michael van Gerwen from? Germany Sweden Netherlands Correct! Wrong! Which two nations won the 2023 men's and women's Six Nations? Scotland and Italy France and Wales Ireland and England Correct! Wrong! Which Grand Slam did Emma Raducanu win in 2021? The Australian Open The US Open The French Open Correct! Wrong! Which of these fighters lost their bout in Saudi Arabia last weekend? Anthony Joshua Deontay Wilder Daniel Dubois Correct! Wrong! ROUND 3: Entertainment



Where will Eurovision be held in 2024? Norway Sweden Denmark Correct! Wrong! Miley Cyrus released one of the biggest songs of 2023 - what was it called? Hills Trees Flowers Correct! Wrong! Who directed Netflix's action-fantasy epic, Rebel Moon? Zack Snyder James Gunn Christopher Nolan Correct! Wrong! Which of these bands released the album 'The Ballad of Darren' this year? Pulp Blur Radiohead Correct! Wrong! What is the name of the deadly fungal infection in The Last of Us? Cordyceps Aspergillus Quadriceps Correct! Wrong! ROUND 4: 2023



What was the name of Prince Harry's memoir released this year? Spare Steal Split Correct! Wrong! What was the Oxford English Dictionary word of the year for 2023? Situationship Rizz Swiftie Correct! Wrong! In June 9 this year, Nadine Dorries announced she was standing down as a Tory MP with "immediate effect". How many days later did she actually resign? 50 days 37 days 81 days Correct! Wrong! Who was the only person other than Novak Djokovic to win a men's singles Grand Slam title in 2023? Carlos Alcaraz Stefanos Tsitsipas Daniil Medvedev Correct! Wrong! Which of these chocolate bars was discontinued this year? Curly Wurly Caramac Boost Correct! Wrong! What was the name of the social media app set up by Mark Zuckerberg to rival Twitter/X? Characters Letters Threads Correct! Wrong! What month did 'Barbenheimer' take place? July June August Correct! Wrong! How many goals did Golden Boot winner Miyazawa Hinata score at the 2023 Women's World Cup? Six Five Four Correct! Wrong! Where did England finish at the 2023 Rugby World Cup? Third Runners-up Fourth Correct! Wrong! Whose set was famously cut short at Glastonbury this year after they went past the curfew? Lana del Rey Elton John Lizzo Correct! Wrong! Share the quiz to show your results ! Facebook Facebook Just tell us who you are to view your results ! Show my results >> JOE pub quiz week 379 I got %%score%% of %%total%% right Share your results Facebook Facebook

