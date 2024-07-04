General Election 2024 live blog: All the major moments and results

Follow all of the general election drama throughout the night here

Welcome to our dedicated 2024 general election live blog, where we will have coverage of all the major moments and results.

From the exit poll at 10pm on Thursday to the very last seats declaring on Friday, we’ll have live coverage throughout on what could be one of the most significant nights in British political history.

The Tories won an 80 seat majority at the last election in 2019, but the polls suggest that this time round Labour are on course for one of the biggest landslides ever seen.

Just click on the key point you want to read about or keep scrolling to see all updates. (Please allow a moment for the blog to load).