12th Sep 2023

World’s only spotless giraffe has finally been given a name

More than 40,000 votes were cast in the poll for the rare animal’s name

A spotless giraffe which probably holds the title for being the rarest in the world has finally been given a name.

The incredibly rare creature was born on July 31 at Brights Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee, and stands at around six feet tall.

What made her extra special though was that she was born without any spots or traditional giraffe markings, with experts believing her to be the only of her kind in the world.

Not only is she though to be the only living spotless giraffe in the world, but she’s also the first of her kind to be born since 1972, when a giraffe without markings was born in Tokyo.

After Brights Zoo shared the news of her birth last month, they asked the public to help name her.

The zoo gave the public four options to vote for, which were:

  • Kipekee – which means unique
  • Firyali – which means unusual or extraordinary
  • Shakiri – which means she is most beautiful
  • Jamella – which means one of great beauty

After more than 40,000 hey have now revealed the winning name.

Announcing the results live on NBC’s Today show, the zoo announced the spotless giraffe had been named Kipekee.

“For a lot of guests we talked to, that was the easiest name for a child to say,” the zoo’s director David Bright said while on the show.

The winning name finished some 6,000 votes ahead of its closest rival, Shakiri.

Bright said that Kipekee had been settling in well at the zoo, adding: “She’s still very laid back, curious about everything, and checking everything out every day.”

A giraffe’s spots are crucial for them in the wild. Not only do they help camouflage them, but they also are key for a process called thermoregulation.

Underneath each spot is large blood vessel that divides into smaller vessels. The giraffe’s body is able to send blood to these areas of the skin, meaning they serve as thermal windows to release body heat.

