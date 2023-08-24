Search icon

24th Aug 2023

Puma makes history by giving birth to extremely rare albino cub

Charlie Herbert

Albino puma cub born at zoo

There are only believed to be four other albino cubs in the world

An ultra-rare albino puma cub has been born at a zoo in Nicaragua.

The Thomas Belt Zoo in Juigalpa announced the incredible occurrence on Tuesday. The birth is thought to be the first time an albino cub has been born in captivity in central America.

According to estimates from zoo veterinarian Carlos Molina, there are only four albino cubs worldwide.

The cub is healthy and eating well, but an extra degree of care is being taken with the cub to ensure it survives, with albino cubs very vulnerable to the sun’s rays due to their white fur, Reuters reports.

It has not yet been established what gender the baby is, with zoo staff keen to let the cub bond with its mother for now.

Puma makes history by giving birth to extremely rare albino cub
(Facebook/Thomas Belt Zoo)

The Thomas Belt Zoo wrote on Facebook: “The director of the Thomas Belt Zoo informs the families of Chontales, Nicaragua and the media that, on the recommendations of the veterinarian of our institution, access is being restricted to the cubicle where the cougar born with the rare condition is being hosted of albinism.

“We are an institution committed to animal welfare and we are striving to provide the best conditions the breed requires for its survival.

“We hope to allow your appreciation and enjoyment in a little while.”

The albino puma cub is the second ultra-rare animal to be born in recent days.

Earlier this week, a a zoo in Tennessee revealed that a spotless giraffe was born there a few weeks ago.

The baby was born on 31 July at Brights Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee, and stands at around six feet tall.

It is thought to be the only of its kind in the world, according to zoo officials.

A spotless giraffe was last reported at a Tokyo zoo in 1972.

