News

28th Dec 2023

Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin set to be knighted

Jack Peat

Arise, Sir King of the Cheap Pints

Wetherspoon pub boss and Brexit campaigner Tim Martin is reportedly set to receive a knighthood in the New Year Honours list.

The 68-year-old will be recognised for his services to business, the MailOnline has reported.

It comes after a campaign from business secretary Kemi Badenoch, who has reportedly been arguing behind the scenes that it is “wrong” to ignore leading Brexiteers who run successful businesses.

Sir John Redwood, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, Sir Michael Fabricant and Sir Iain Duncan Smith have all recently received knighthoods and were among some of the leading voices during the 2016 referendum on Britain’s EU membership.

Hailing the decision to bestow Martin with an honour, Sir Jacob said: “I am delighted to hear this as Tim not only was brave enough to take up the political cudgels in support of the majority of the British people but he also brings daily cheer to people’s lives through the good value provided by his pubs. A true British paladin.”

Nigel Farage called Martin a “Brexit legend” saying he is a “larger than life character, an entrepreneur to his fingertips and great company”.

Martin was the son Guinness marketing executive. He opened his first pub in 1979, originally calling it Martin’s Free House. However, he changed its name to Wetherspoons a year later.

The JD Wetherspoon business was floated on the London Stock Exchange in 1992. It now runs more than 800 pubs and hotels, having carved a reputation for good value food and drink.

In 2016 he donated £200,000 to Vote Leave. He later lobbied Theresa May to back a no-deal Brexit before throwing his support to Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

Topics:

Boris Johnson,Brexit,knighthood,Tim Martin,Wetherspoons

