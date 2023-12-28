Wetherspoons dropping food and drink prices in January with £1.99 pints

Move over Dry January

It’s that time of the Christmas period where time doesn’t even exist and the very thought of eating and drinking to excess anymore is enough to turn your stomach.

But someday soon we’ll long for the pub once more, and thankfully Wetherspoons will be there for us when that time comes.

That’s because the pub chain is dropping food and drink prices in January with pints starting at £1.99.

In possibly the biggest ‘f you’ to Dry January, prices are being slashed at more than 800 of the chains locations up and down the country.

But it’s not for the entirety of January, with the price drop only coming into effect between January 3 and January 17.

It’s worth checking what prices your local is offering as most venues price their pints slightly differently.

However, the average price for pints of Bud Light or Doom Bar will be around £1.99.

And if you need to line your stomach, customers can get a small breakfast, with bacon, sausage, fried egg, baked beans and toast, for £1.99.

And burgers are also being sold for a reduced price, as low as £4.99 with a soft drink and £6.46 with an alcoholic beverage.

Tim Martin, founder of Wetherspoons, said: “Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pubs too.

“The range of drinks and food on sale in the pubs is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes. This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks.”

