Search icon

News

28th Dec 2023

Wetherspoons dropping food and drink prices in January with £1.99 pints

JOE

Move over Dry January

It’s that time of the Christmas period where time doesn’t even exist and the very thought of eating and drinking to excess anymore is enough to turn your stomach.

But someday soon we’ll long for the pub once more, and thankfully Wetherspoons will be there for us when that time comes.

That’s because the pub chain is dropping food and drink prices in January with pints starting at £1.99.

In possibly the biggest ‘f you’ to Dry January, prices are being slashed at more than 800 of the chains locations up and down the country.

But it’s not for the entirety of January, with the price drop only coming into effect between January 3 and January 17.

It’s worth checking what prices your local is offering as most venues price their pints slightly differently.

However, the average price for pints of Bud Light or Doom Bar will be around £1.99.

And if you need to line your stomach, customers can get a small breakfast, with bacon, sausage, fried egg, baked beans and toast, for £1.99.

And burgers are also being sold for a reduced price, as low as £4.99 with a soft drink and £6.46 with an alcoholic beverage.

 Tim Martin, founder of Wetherspoons, said: “Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pubs too.

“The range of drinks and food on sale in the pubs is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes. This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks.”

Related links:

The pub with the best pint of Guinness outside of Ireland has been named

Heinz settles age-old ketchup in the fridge debate

The majority of Brits eat these 10 meals on repeat every week

Vegan landlord says prospective tenants will be banned from cooking meat in their home

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Panic over as authorities confirm no fire at Blackpool Tower

Panic over as authorities confirm no fire at Blackpool Tower

By George McKay

Blackpool Tower ‘on fire’ as evacuation underway and warnings issued

Blackpool Tower ‘on fire’ as evacuation underway and warnings issued

By George McKay

Arsenal fans think Kylian Mbappé has dropped a transfer hint on Instagram

Arsenal

Arsenal fans think Kylian Mbappé has dropped a transfer hint on Instagram

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

The night Ariana Grande went from pop princess to transcendent icon, as Manchester fell in love

ariana grande

The night Ariana Grande went from pop princess to transcendent icon, as Manchester fell in love

By Nooruddean Choudry

Police insist that Prince’s death was not as a result of suicide

Prince

Police insist that Prince’s death was not as a result of suicide

By Tony Cuddihy

WATCH: US TV’s announcement of John McCain’s death takes a very unexpected turn

John McCain

WATCH: US TV’s announcement of John McCain’s death takes a very unexpected turn

By Wil Jones

Joy on streets of Gaza after Israel-Hamas ceasefire begins

Benjamin Netanyahu

Joy on streets of Gaza after Israel-Hamas ceasefire begins

By Charlie Herbert

Ian Hislop says ‘entire Tory party’ should resign for supporting Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Ian Hislop says ‘entire Tory party’ should resign for supporting Boris Johnson

By Kieran Galpin

News channel issues statement after anchors caught tearing into Novak Djokovic

Australian Open

News channel issues statement after anchors caught tearing into Novak Djokovic

By Daniel Brown

People can’t get their heads around how Edinburgh is further west than Bristol

bristol

People can’t get their heads around how Edinburgh is further west than Bristol

By Jack Peat

Holly Willoughby’s future on Dancing on Ice has been confirmed

Holly Willoughby’s future on Dancing on Ice has been confirmed

By George McKay

Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin set to be knighted

Boris Johnson

Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin set to be knighted

By Jack Peat

Dad books six flights to spend Christmas with flight attendant daughter during her shifts

Dad books six flights to spend Christmas with flight attendant daughter during her shifts

By Simon Kelly

Arnold Schwarzenegger refused to financially support his son after he graduated university

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger refused to financially support his son after he graduated university

By Steve Hopkins

People are cancelling Amazon Prime subscriptions after major subscription change

People are cancelling Amazon Prime subscriptions after major subscription change

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Superhero fans can’t stop raving about the new Wonder Woman and Justice League trailers

Justice League

Superhero fans can’t stop raving about the new Wonder Woman and Justice League trailers

By Carl Anka

Manchester United turned Saul Niguez down three years ago

Atletico Madrid

Manchester United turned Saul Niguez down three years ago

By Darragh Murphy

Phoenix Rising player Junior Flemmings given six game ban for homophobic comment

Football

Phoenix Rising player Junior Flemmings given six game ban for homophobic comment

By Reuben Pinder

Tory MPs call for Boris Johnson’s resignation and say they are working in ‘toxic atmosphere’

Boris Johnson

Tory MPs call for Boris Johnson’s resignation and say they are working in ‘toxic atmosphere’

By Ava Evans

Wales Air Ambulance savagely shuts down man after ridiculous Pride Cymru comment

Pride

Wales Air Ambulance savagely shuts down man after ridiculous Pride Cymru comment

By Rich Cooper

REPORT: Zlatan Ibrahimovic is ‘certain’ he will be in the Premier League next season

Manchester United

REPORT: Zlatan Ibrahimovic is ‘certain’ he will be in the Premier League next season

By Kevin Beirne

Load more stories