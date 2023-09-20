Search icon

News

20th Sep 2023

Tourist dies after falling 300 feet while climbing ladder bridge at popular Instagram spot

Steve Hopkins

The ladder is 130 feet long and connects two parts of a mountain

A British man has died in Austria after plummeting 300 feet from a ladder dubbed the “stairway to heaven”.

The 42-year-old, whom has not been named, was climbing the Dachstein Mountains, part of the Northern Limestone Alps, when he fell off the end of the ladder last Tuesday.

The climb has been referred to as Via-Ferrata, which is Italian for ‘iron way’, and many climbers call it the ‘stairway to heaven’. The spot regularly features in social media posts, but is not for the fait hearted. The climb is rated as a “moderate/difficult climb” and not for those without climbing experience.

The ladder goes 130 feet across, with a 300 foot drop beneath, and connects the Donnerkogel mountain to the Großer – Greater – area of the mountain, which boasts a peak that stands at 6,740 feet tall.

The Brit was reportedly climbing the ladder, run by Inter-sport, alone when the incident happened.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death, but it is being treated as an accident. Third-party negligence has been ruled out.

Rescue teams were unable to save the man after his fall, and his body was later removed from the deep ravine beneath the ladder.

There are popular Via Ferrata in Italy, France, Slovenia, and France, as well as in Austria.

According to MailOnline, a police spokesperson said the death was “clearly an accident.”

On the area’s tourist website, the ladder is described as a “new TOP attraction on the Zwieselalm for climbing enthusiasts”.

“In addition to an adrenaline kick, the climbing tour offers a fantastic view of the Dachstein Glacier, the surrounding mountains and the entire Gosau Valley,” the website also says.

In 2020, extreme athlete Stefanie Millinger took a famous photograph whilst balancing on the ‘ladder’ wearing a ballet outfit. The Dachstein Mountains are just one part of the Northern Limestone Alps, featuring 439 named mountains.

Related links:

Man jumps over barrier at 800ft canyon for prank then slips in terrifying video

Boy, 7, killed after falling from passenger ferry – and mum dies going in after him

Cruise ship passenger who fell overboard swam with sharks for 20 hours

Topics:

Austria,Climbing

RELATED ARTICLES

Man travels to ten countries in 24 hours – using just public transport

Austria

Man travels to ten countries in 24 hours – using just public transport

By Jack Peat

Iranian climber who competed without hijab appears on state TV following concerns she had gone missing

Climbing

Iranian climber who competed without hijab appears on state TV following concerns she had gone missing

By Jack Peat

Patagonia founder gives away billion dollar company ‘to the environment’

Business

Patagonia founder gives away billion dollar company ‘to the environment’

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

Stephen Merchant to play real-life serial killer Stephen Port in new drama

BBC

Stephen Merchant to play real-life serial killer Stephen Port in new drama

By Wil Jones

Seven Labour MPs announce they are quitting party to sit as independent group

Jeremy Corbyn

Seven Labour MPs announce they are quitting party to sit as independent group

By James Dawson

Tory lead over Labour dramatically slashed in latest poll

Election 2017

Tory lead over Labour dramatically slashed in latest poll

By Rich Cooper

Mum who killed 3-year-old son released from prison 6 years into 11-year sentence

Edinburgh

Mum who killed 3-year-old son released from prison 6 years into 11-year sentence

By Claudia McInerney

Baby mauled to death at home by family dog bought a week ago

Baby

Baby mauled to death at home by family dog bought a week ago

By Kieran Galpin

Ryan Bertrand is going above and beyond to help those affected by the Grenfell fire

England

Ryan Bertrand is going above and beyond to help those affected by the Grenfell fire

By Paul Moore

Mum shares tip to help get rid of giant spiders invading UK homes

Mum shares tip to help get rid of giant spiders invading UK homes

By Joseph Loftus

Woman who invented the fidget spinner hasn’t made a single penny off her creation

Fidget Spinners

Woman who invented the fidget spinner hasn’t made a single penny off her creation

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix fans turn off new thriller within minutes after terrifying opening scene

Netflix fans turn off new thriller within minutes after terrifying opening scene

By Joseph Loftus

People can’t believe how ripped Uncle Albert was in Only Fools and Horses

Only Fools and Horses

People can’t believe how ripped Uncle Albert was in Only Fools and Horses

By JOE

Tech expert explains everything you can do with iPhone 15’s USB-C port

Android

Tech expert explains everything you can do with iPhone 15’s USB-C port

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix quietly adds 20 huge movies to its library for September

Netflix

Netflix quietly adds 20 huge movies to its library for September

By Rory Cashin

MORE FROM JOE

PICS: New Columbus Crew kit is absolutely slammed ahead of the new MLS season

Columbus Crew

PICS: New Columbus Crew kit is absolutely slammed ahead of the new MLS season

By JOE

Someone’s actually created a beer made specifically for drinking in the shower

Alcohol

Someone’s actually created a beer made specifically for drinking in the shower

By Tom Victor

Referee gives bizarre red card to player moments after running into him

Argentina

Referee gives bizarre red card to player moments after running into him

By Callum Boyle

Rio Ferdinand isn’t too pleased with his FIFA 17 ratings

FIFA 17

Rio Ferdinand isn’t too pleased with his FIFA 17 ratings

By Simon Lloyd

The Punisher has new footage and it’s intense as hell

Netlfix

The Punisher has new footage and it’s intense as hell

By Paul Moore

Wakefield shop Wakey Wines banned from TikTok after flogging new Prime Energy cans for £100

Energy Drink

Wakefield shop Wakey Wines banned from TikTok after flogging new Prime Energy cans for £100

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories