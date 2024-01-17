Search icon

News

17th Jan 2024

Tesla drivers stranded as charging stations stop working in freezing weather

Charlie Herbert

Tesla drivers stranded as charging stations stop working in freezing weather

Tesla has explained the reason why

It’s common for freezing temperatures to cause issues with travel, but not usually in this way.

Tesla owners in the US were left stranded after the extreme cold meant they were unable to charge their vehicles.

In Chicago, the mercury was as low as -17C and along with all the usual risks the freezing weather brings, it wreaked havoc for Tesla drivers.

According to local news channels, owners of the electric cars had to deal with a lack of working charging ports and much longer charging times.

Tesla owner Brandon Welbourne told ABC7: “Our batteries are so cold it’s taking longer to charge now, so it should take 45 minutes, it’s taking two hours for the one charger that we have.

“I have seen at least 10 cars get towed away from here because the cars, they died, they’ve run out of battery. It’s too cold, it uses too much of the energy to try to keep the car somewhat reasonable temperature, so everybody is getting towed away and we have nowhere to charge.”

Another Tesla driver, Sajid Ahmed, said: “Right from outside the highway, there’s a whole line of cars, about over 20 cars, all Tesla cars, and you can look around here, every single car is a Tesla car, full with Tesla cars this whole parking lot. And we’re waiting and waiting for over an hour”

“It’s unfortunate that these cars are sitting dead in the spots.”

Teslas were left stranded due to the cold weather (NBC Chicago)

Many of the cars conked out in the queue due to the wait, leaving drivers stranded.

Tesla does explain on its website that its cars use more energy in cold weather so that the battery and inside of the car is still heated.

Because of this, the manufacturer recommends that owners don’t let the power drop below 20 per cent in cold temperatures.

“A blue snowflake icon may appear on your touchscreen and in the app if your battery is too cold for full power and ideal range. When this icon is displayed, you may notice reduced regenerative braking and acceleration,” Tesla explains.

“Leaving your vehicle plugged in whenever possible and keeping the charge level above 20 percent when not plugged in will reduce the impact of cold temperatures.”

Many of you reading this will have no doubt experience issues with petrol cars starting after a night of freezing temperatures.

The cold weather can cause the lithium-ion batteries in cars to lose their ability to charge and lose power quicker.

This is why you might find your car battery flat if it has been left stationary outside in the freezing weather overnight.

Related links:

New eye test could take 17 million drivers off the roads

Drivers are only just finding out what the button on their seatbelt is actually for

‘Severe’ snow warning issued as temperature plummets

Topics:

Cars,freezing temperatures,Tesla

RELATED ARTICLES

Drivers are only just finding out what the button on their seatbelt is actually for

Cars

Drivers are only just finding out what the button on their seatbelt is actually for

By Charlie Herbert

Woman buys her first car on finance but can’t drive it after saying she’s employed

Car Insurance

Woman buys her first car on finance but can’t drive it after saying she’s employed

By JOE

Drivers face fine if they leave engine running to defrost windscreen

Cars

Drivers face fine if they leave engine running to defrost windscreen

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

No smoke without fine: Beijing puffs up tobacco laws

Asia

No smoke without fine: Beijing puffs up tobacco laws

By Tom Victor

Channel 5 praised for showing The Emoji Movie instead of Queen’s funeral

Channel 5

Channel 5 praised for showing The Emoji Movie instead of Queen’s funeral

By April Curtin

United Kingdom wakes up to a hung parliament, as Theresa May’s gamble backfires spectacularly

Election 2017

United Kingdom wakes up to a hung parliament, as Theresa May’s gamble backfires spectacularly

By Nooruddean Choudry

The Beast from The Chase has answered claims that the show is fixed

The Chase

The Beast from The Chase has answered claims that the show is fixed

By Rich Cooper

This theory that Simon Cowell is to blame for Brexit and Trump is pretty convincing

Brexit

This theory that Simon Cowell is to blame for Brexit and Trump is pretty convincing

By Rich Cooper

Keir Starmer explains why he’s ‘not going to apologise’ for going on holiday during crisis

cost of living

Keir Starmer explains why he’s ‘not going to apologise’ for going on holiday during crisis

By Danny Jones

Heiress looking for 50 strangers to help her give away £20 million inheritance

Finance

Heiress looking for 50 strangers to help her give away £20 million inheritance

By Nina McLaughlin

Gary Lineker laughs off ludicrous Man United transfer rumour

Football

Gary Lineker laughs off ludicrous Man United transfer rumour

By Callum Boyle

PlayStation 5 owners urged to immediately change settings to get the best possible experience

PlayStation 5 owners urged to immediately change settings to get the best possible experience

By Stephen Porzio

Primary school children taught sign language as part of curriculum

primary school

Primary school children taught sign language as part of curriculum

By Charlie Herbert

‘Real life Gone Girl’ true crime doc from creators of Tinder Swindler is now streaming on Netflix

‘Real life Gone Girl’ true crime doc from creators of Tinder Swindler is now streaming on Netflix

By Nina McLaughlin

Mystery green goblin on Emmy’s red carpet reveals identity after freaking out internet

Mystery green goblin on Emmy’s red carpet reveals identity after freaking out internet

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer victim is heartbroken to see Halloween costumes about the serial killer

Halloween

Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer victim is heartbroken to see Halloween costumes about the serial killer

By Charlie Herbert

Stop what you’re doing because the ‘Will Grigg’s on Fire’ pie is now a real thing

Emirates FA Cup

Stop what you’re doing because the ‘Will Grigg’s on Fire’ pie is now a real thing

By JOE

Joey Barton reckons Ireland were lucky to concede only three with “abject” performance against Belgium

#COYBIG

Joey Barton reckons Ireland were lucky to concede only three with “abject” performance against Belgium

By Darragh Murphy

Philippe Coutinho faces long layoff as extent of injury revealed

Liverpool

Philippe Coutinho faces long layoff as extent of injury revealed

By Darragh Murphy

The Twitter reaction to Scotland’s heart-breaking defeat to Australia

Australia

The Twitter reaction to Scotland’s heart-breaking defeat to Australia

By Kevin Beirne

People who believe in astrology are less intelligent and more narcissistic, study finds

Astrology

People who believe in astrology are less intelligent and more narcissistic, study finds

By Kieran Galpin

Load more stories