08th Jan 2024

Tesco announces double Clubcard points event for the first time in a decade

Charlie Herbert

double clubcard points

Tesco expects more than 10 billion Clubcard points to be collected

Tesco is bringing back its double Clubcard points event for the first time in 10 years.

Shoppers at the supermarket chain will be able to bank double Clubcard points every time they shop at Tesco from today (January 8) for the next seven weeks, until February 25.

Just simply scan your Clubcard at the checkout as usual, or make sure you card is linked to your Tesco account for online shopping, and you’ll get double points.

The offer is also available at Tesco petrol stations and Tesco cafes, but excludes Tesco Bank, Tesco Mobile, Tesco Photo, Esso Fuel, Evri, Waves, Inkjet, Halfords Motoring Club, Tesco surveys and international calling.

You also won’t get double points on non-qualifying products, including tobacco or tobacco related products, lottery, stamps, prescription medicines, infant formula milk, gift cards, saving stamps, in-store concessions and for some purchases of alcohol in Northern Ireland.

Tesco expects more than 10 billion Clubcard points to be collected over the duration of the offer.

Customers will then receive their vouchers to spend in their next two Clubcard statements in either February or May.

Usually, shoppers get one Clubcard point for every £1 spent on groceries and one point for every two litres of fuel purchased at a Tesco petrol station.

Once you’ve earned at least 150 points, you’ll receive a Clubcard voucher to spend in store. 150 points will equate to £1.50 to spend in store.

Tesco Chief Commercial Officer, Ashwin Prasad, said: “Many of us could do with a little boost in January so we are delighted to bring over 20 million Clubcard members the added joy of double points for the next seven weeks.

“It’s the best value at Tesco with some extra on top! Whether you want to save up your Clubcard points to use towards a special moment like a holiday or simply for money off your shopping or fuel, it’s our extra thank you to Tesco Clubcard members for shopping with us.”

