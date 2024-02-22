Bindi Irwin shares heartbreaking tribute for dad Steve’s 62nd birthday

‘Your legacy will live on forever’

Bindi Irwin, the daughter of the late Steve Irwin, has paid tribute to her father on what would have been his 62nd birthday.

Wildlife expert Irwin achieved global fame as the much-loved ‘Crocodile Hunter’ thanks to his television series of the same name.

He tragically died in 2006 from an injury caused by a stingray while he was filming for a documentary. He was just 44.

The Aussie environmentalist was married to Terri Raines and the couple had two children together – their daughter Bindi, born in 1998, and son Robert, born in 2003.

Today, February 22, 2024, would have been 62 Steve’s 62nd birthday and Bindi shareda touching tribute to her dad on Instagram in his honour.

Sharing pictures from her childhood of her and her dad, Bindi simply captioned the post: “Happy Birthday, Dad. Your legacy will live on forever.”

In the comments, Bindi’s mum Terri wrote: “Steve’s love for you will live on forever too.”

Hundreds of others also sent their thoughts to Bindi, sharing how much they loved Steve.

One person wrote: “Such a special Man…fearless. Me and my kids watched all of his shows!!! Sorely missed.”

Another said: “Happy Birthday Steve Irwin! We miss you so much down here. The world is a poorer place without you!”

A third commented: “He’s always gonna be a hero and role model to so many. He inspired me to work with animals.

“I went to Uni and got a degree in zoology. You’re also a person I look up to Bindi and I’m sure he would be so proud of you in every single way. Happy Birthday Steve.”

Both Bindi and Robert have continued their father’s legacy by pursuing careers in wildlife and conservation, and have gone on to forge successful careers in television.

