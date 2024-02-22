Search icon

News

22nd Feb 2024

Bindi Irwin shares heartbreaking tribute for dad Steve’s 62nd birthday

Charlie Herbert

bindi irwin tribute to dad steve irwin on his 62nd birthday

‘Your legacy will live on forever’

Bindi Irwin, the daughter of the late Steve Irwin, has paid tribute to her father on what would have been his 62nd birthday.

Wildlife expert Irwin achieved global fame as the much-loved ‘Crocodile Hunter’ thanks to his television series of the same name.

He tragically died in 2006 from an injury caused by a stingray while he was filming for a documentary. He was just 44.

The Aussie environmentalist was married to Terri Raines and the couple had two children together – their daughter Bindi, born in 1998, and son Robert, born in 2003.

Today, February 22, 2024, would have been 62 Steve’s 62nd birthday and Bindi shareda touching tribute to her dad on Instagram in his honour.

Sharing pictures from her childhood of her and her dad, Bindi simply captioned the post: “Happy Birthday, Dad. Your legacy will live on forever.”

In the comments, Bindi’s mum Terri wrote: “Steve’s love for you will live on forever too.”

Hundreds of others also sent their thoughts to Bindi, sharing how much they loved Steve.

One person wrote: “Such a special Man…fearless. Me and my kids watched all of his shows!!! Sorely missed.”

Another said: “Happy Birthday Steve Irwin! We miss you so much down here. The world is a poorer place without you!”

A third commented: “He’s always gonna be a hero and role model to so many. He inspired me to work with animals.

“I went to Uni and got a degree in zoology. You’re also a person I look up to Bindi and I’m sure he would be so proud of you in every single way. Happy Birthday Steve.”

Both Bindi and Robert have continued their father’s legacy by pursuing careers in wildlife and conservation, and have gone on to forge successful careers in television.

Related links:

Steve Irwin’s son fights back tears as he achieves conservation milestone

Topics:

bindi irwin,Steve Irwin

RELATED ARTICLES

Steve Irwin’s long-time friend caught his heartbreaking last words on camera

Steve Irwin

Steve Irwin’s long-time friend caught his heartbreaking last words on camera

By Charlie Herbert

Steve Irwin’s son Robert confirms he’s in a relationship with Heath Ledger’s niece Rorie Buckey

Heath Ledger

Steve Irwin’s son Robert confirms he’s in a relationship with Heath Ledger’s niece Rorie Buckey

By Charlie Herbert

Steve Irwin’s son Robert makes red carpet debut with Heath Ledger’s niece Rorie Buckey

celebrity news

Steve Irwin’s son Robert makes red carpet debut with Heath Ledger’s niece Rorie Buckey

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Girl killed after she became trapped in sand hole she was digging at beach

Girl killed after she became trapped in sand hole she was digging at beach

By Joseph Loftus

Alton Towers confirms opening date for upgraded Nemesis rollercoaster

Alton Towers

Alton Towers confirms opening date for upgraded Nemesis rollercoaster

By Charlie Herbert

Waitress fired after receiving £8k tip on £25 bill and sharing with co-workers

Waitress fired after receiving £8k tip on £25 bill and sharing with co-workers

By Joseph Loftus

Urgent warning issued after Lloyds Bank customer hit with scam that lost her thousands

Fraud

Urgent warning issued after Lloyds Bank customer hit with scam that lost her thousands

By Ryan Price

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off

keir starmer

PoliticsJOE PMQs live blog: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer face off

By Charlie Herbert

Ricky Gervais posts heartbreaking tribute to Ewen MacIntosh after he dies aged 50

ewen macintosh

Ricky Gervais posts heartbreaking tribute to Ewen MacIntosh after he dies aged 50

By Charlie Herbert

Girl killed after she became trapped in sand hole she was digging at beach

Girl killed after she became trapped in sand hole she was digging at beach

By Joseph Loftus

Liverpool break incredible 128-year record in win against Luton

Football

Liverpool break incredible 128-year record in win against Luton

By Callum Boyle

Russell Crowe freaks out internet after shaving for first time in half a decade

Beards

Russell Crowe freaks out internet after shaving for first time in half a decade

By Charlie Herbert

Messi’s ‘ridiculous’ chip on injured player goes viral for ultimate sh*thousery

Football

Messi’s ‘ridiculous’ chip on injured player goes viral for ultimate sh*thousery

By Callum Boyle

Ex-Barcelona player Dani Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison

Crime

Ex-Barcelona player Dani Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison

By Callum Boyle

Alton Towers confirms opening date for upgraded Nemesis rollercoaster

Alton Towers

Alton Towers confirms opening date for upgraded Nemesis rollercoaster

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Barry Keoghan’s Joker set to return in The Batman: Part II

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan’s Joker set to return in The Batman: Part II

By Charlie Herbert

World’s ‘oldest and unchanged’ brand finally removes rotting lion from logo

brand

World’s ‘oldest and unchanged’ brand finally removes rotting lion from logo

By Ryan Price

Waitress fired after receiving £8k tip on £25 bill and sharing with co-workers

Waitress fired after receiving £8k tip on £25 bill and sharing with co-workers

By Joseph Loftus

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection coming next month

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection coming next month

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

Game of Thrones

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

By JOE

The ‘perfect’ Greek island cheaper than Santorini and Mykonos with €3 beers

The ‘perfect’ Greek island cheaper than Santorini and Mykonos with €3 beers

By Ryan Price

Load more stories