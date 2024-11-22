Search icon

22nd Nov 2024

Sixth foreign tourist dies after drinking ‘free shots’ in holiday hotspot

A sixth person has died in a suspected poisoning

A sixth foreign tourist has died after drinking ‘free shots’ in a popular holiday hotspot in Laos.

Australian citizen Holly Bowles, 19, sadly died after being taken to hospital on November 13.

Her family released a statement, saying that they were “heartbroken” to announce her death, adding she had been living “her best life travelling through South East Asia meeting new friends and enjoying incredible experiences”.

They said that they were being comforted by the fact she had brought “joy and happiness to so many people”.

Penny Wong, Australian Foreign Minister, said: “All Australians will be heartbroken by the tragic passing of Holly Bowles. I offer my deepest sympathies to her family and friends.”

It comes after the BBC reported that Brit Simone White died after a suspected methanol poisoning thought to have killed four others in Laos, South East Asia.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Laos, and we are in contact with the local authorities.”

Australian teenager and friend of Bowles Bianca Jones became the fourth fatality of the suspected mass poisoning, after two Danish women in their 20s and a 56-year-old US citizen also passed away.

Reports said that six British travellers were among those being treated in Laos after falling ill from the poisoning.

Methanol’s chemical structure makes it toxic for humans and is most often used to make solvents, paint thinners, pesticides, and alternative fuels.

In a statement by Ms Jones’s family to the Herald Sun, they said the 19-year-old was ‘surrounded by love, and we are comforted by the knowledge that her incredible spirit touched so many lives during her time with us.’

“We want to express our deepest gratitude for the overwhelming support, love, and prayers we’ve received from across Australia,” they added.

28-year-old Simon White from Orpington, Kent has been named as one of the British travellers being treated in hospital due to illness after being offered ‘free shots’ in the Vang Vieng resort of Laos.

According to The Times newspaper, the British tourist became ill last week in the popular resort of Vang Vieng.

A friend of White’s, Bethany Clarke, a healthcare worker also from Orpington, posted on a Laos Backpacking Facebook group to warn other travellers of the poisoning.

She wrote: “Urgent – please avoid all local spirits. Our group stayed in Vang Vieng, and we drank free shots offered by one of the bars.”

“Just avoid them as so not worth it. Six of us who drank from the same place are currently in hospital with methanol poisoning,” she added.

It was also confirmed by New Zealand’s Foreign Ministry that one of its citizens was also unwell in Laos and could be a victim of methanol poisoning.

